Kelsey White wanted to compete at the NCAA Division I level since she was about 10, a goal she never stopped chasing.
The Ocean City High School junior girls soccer player worked as hard as anyone else on the field to make that dream happen.
It has all come to fruition.
White verbally committed in February to continue her education and soccer career at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The 17-year-old Northfield resident received a partial athletic and academic scholarship and plans to major in forensic accounting.
White, who will sign a national letter of intent as a senior, visited the campus in early February and made her decision the following week.
“I really liked the coach, the campus and the facilities, and all the girls (on the team) were really nice,” White said. “It’s close enough to home and not too far away. They had the minor I wanted, too. I really liked it.”
Last season, the Mountaineers finished 3-13-1 (2-7-1 Northeast Conference) under second-year coach Tori Krause, who in 2018 led the program to its first conference playoff appearance since 1997.
White praised Krause and the Mountaineers team, which includes 2019 Pinelands Regional graduate Alex Hanna.
“I hope to play all four years,” White said. “But they are a good team, so we will see. I just want to have fun. I’m really excited to play college soccer, something I wanted to do for a long time.”
White started playing soccer with the Mainland United Soccer Association when she was 6.
When she was in eighth grade, White started playing for the Players Development Association, an organization in Franklin Township, Somerset County, that develops the skills needed to compete at a high level.
“I feel like I’ve been preparing a long time to play college soccer,” White said. “I feel like I’m ready, but it’ll be a big adjustment.”
Last season, White and the Red Raiders captured the state Group III title for the first time in program history. Ocean City also won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title.
White, a midfielder who has 14 assists and nine goals in her Ocean City career, also helped the Red Raiders capture the South Jersey Group III championship as a freshman in 2017.
“She is one of those players who just brightens up your day whenever you are around her,” said teammate Faith Slimmer, a junior who was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year last season.
Slimmer, who is verbally committed to Rutgers, called White “one of my closer friends.”
“She always has the biggest smile on her face no matter what,” Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township. “She brings that great attitude to the team, which encourages everyone out there because it just rubs off on us. She is an all-around talented player as well.”
Ocean City senior Delaney Lappin (Drexel) and sophomore Summer Reimet (Monmouth) are also committed to play D-I soccer. Last season, Lappin and Reimet were both first-team Press-All Stars. White received an honorable mention.
“It's always awesome,” Slimmer said about she and her teammates going to the D-I level. “We push each other to be the best players we can, and it’s always nice to see it pay off. We are all happy for each other.
“And Kelsey really deserves it. She is a hard-working player and always gives her best. She always shows up for the team. She’s not just an all-around great soccer player, she is a great person and someone you want to be around. That says a lot about her.”
White also swims and competes in the outdoor track and field season at Ocean City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her junior track season is in jeopardy.
Her club soccer season with PDA also has been postponed due to the crisis.
White lives with father John, mother Karyn and sisters Kyra, 15, and Lily, 4. Kyra is a sophomore at Mainland Regional.
“It’s definitely tough,” White said of the pandemic restrictions. “I just try to go outside and run whenever I can and get touches on the ball and play with my family. I just try and get exercise whenever I can. It hasn’t been too bad.”
Before White takes off for college, her aim is to celebrate another state championship with her Ocean City teammates.
“We would love to win another state championship,” White said. “That's the goal. I want to make a bigger impact next year, especially because I would be a senior. I think we are going to do well next year because we have a good team. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.