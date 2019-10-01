Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
LONGPORT — The Ocean City High School surfing team gave a dominant performance in a rough ocean Tuesday in a dual meet against host Mainland Regional at the 29th Avenue beach.
Ocean City beat the Mustangs 141-48 in a meet in which the Red Raiders won all nine rounds of the competition.
Kye Levy won the boys division, which had an all-Ocean City final with six competitors. O.C.’s Marin Panico took the girls division, and John Lenoir took the longboard category.
Ocean City is 2-0 in dual meets, and Mainland is 1-1.
Levy, a Margate resident, is familiar with the waters of neighboring Longport.
“I surf here all the time, it’s pretty sick,” said Levy, a 16-year-old junior. “We (Ocean City) killed it out there. We threw it down. The only reason I didn’t paddle out to the outside (in the final) was because my arms hurt. It was pretty sick and gnarly.”
Ocean City coach Mark Miedema thought the rough waves were really good.
“It was giant on the outside and crunching on the inside,” Miedema said. “It was challenging. It separates the men from the boys and the ladies from the girls. I think we kind of overwhelmed them. We took 1-2-3 in the longboard, 1-2-3 in the girls, and an all-Ocean City final.
“John Lenoir is one of our A-teamers, a senior. Jeremy Norberg (third in the longboard) is a freshman, and I expect him to be on our A-team. I think the boys in the final were exhausted, but I think Kye won on what we would call a barrel.”
Levy was first in his preliminary round and in the semifinal. After finishing fifth in longboard, he went right back in the water and won the boys final. Joey Kelly was second, and Evan Couval placed third.
Panico and teammates Masey Klemm and Adria Kelly, respectively, took the top three places in the girls division.
Marissa Miller led Mainland with a fourth-place finish.
“It (the wave conditions) was awesome,” said Panico, a 15-year-old sophomore from Ocean City. “I caught some good ones. It could get better, but it was definitely fun. It was not at all a problem (that it was windy). It was awesome that we went 1-2-3. I was not surprised.”
The longboard division was more competitive because Mainland’s Anthony Tedeschi was second and teammate Anthony Mabry was fourth.
Mainland coach Rich Sless took over the program seven years ago when it was a club. The Mustangs are in the third year of varsity.
“For the last seven years we’ve had many, many strong surfers,” Sless said. “This year, the kids are good surfers, they’re very dedicated. They practice hard, but this is what you’d have to call a rebuilding year. We got beat by Ocean City today, but we surfed our heart out. The kids are freshmen, sophomores and juniors, and we’ll be back again next year.”
Ocean City hosts Southern Regional at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 5th Street beach.
Mainland Regional’s next meet is at Ocean City’s 5th Street beach at 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
