The Ocean City High School girls soccer will try to do Wednesday what no team in program history has done: get to a state Group III championship game.
Ocean City, the South Jersey Group III champion and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, will play at Central Jersey champion Hopewell Valley Central in a state semifinal game at 2 p.m. in Pennington, Mercer County.
The game was scheduled for Tuesday at the neutral site of Toms River North but was the day and site were moved Monday due to a forecast of rain and snow in central New Jersey.
The Red Raiders (22-1-1) beat Mainland Regional 6-0 Thursday to win the program’s third S.J. title. O.C. also won S.J. titles in 2000 and 2017 but never has made a state final.
The eight girls soccer state semifinals in Group I to Group IV were moved to Wednesday at the home fields of the teams that were originally designated as the “home” teams when the games were originally scheduled be at neutral sites.
“Of course, it’s not the choice I would have made (for the site of the game),” Ocean City girls soccer coach Kelly Halliday said Monday. “I don’t want to be argumentative, it’s something out of our control. I know it’s due to the weather, and I try to be flexible, but I’m not sure it was the right decision (to play at the home field of one of the teams).”
The Red Raiders (22-1-1) beat Mainland Regional 6-0 Thursday to win the program’s third South Jersey title. O.C. also won in 2000 and 2017. Hopewell Valley (18-6-1) defeated Allentown 4-2 in the C.J. Group III final Thursday.
In 2017, Ocean City lost to Central champion Allentown 6-1 in a state semifinal.
This year, the Red Raiders won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, beating Millville 2-0 in the final.
Junior Faith Slimmer and sophomore Summer Reimet have 35 and 32 goals, respectively. Hope Slimmer, Faith’s sophomore sister, and seniors Delaney Lappin and Carly Reighard each have seven goals. Paige Panico has five goals, including two in the playoffs.
Senior goalie Abbey Fenton has 17 shutouts, including three shared. Other key players include Suzy Dietrich (four goals), Riley Fortna, Kasey McDonnell and Kelsey White.
“They’re ready to play,” Halliday said of her players. “They’re excited to be South Jersey champions, and they’re ready to try to take us to the final. We’ve had some unexpected scorers. We have a great team from front to back, with a lot of dangerous threats. It’s so nice to see them working together for each other to be a better team.”
Hopewell Valley Central features Emily DeNero (18 goals) and Charlotte Hare (11 goals) and goalie Lucy Fleming.
“We know a little about Hopewell Valley,” Halliday said. “They’re a dangerous team, and I read that they also have never been to a state final. Every team you play is very good at this point.”
