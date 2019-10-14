Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team scored early and controlled the tempo most of the way to beat previously undefeated Millville 2-0 Monday in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game.
Delaney Lappin scored on a header in the fifth minute of play for the Red Raiders (15-0), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Carly Reighard made it 2-0 in the sixth minute of the second half. Millville, ranked second, fell to 14-1.
"I feel great," Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. "It's something that we had as a goal in mind, and we wanted to win this first. We had our eyes on a bigger prize, but this was first on the checklist. I'm happy with our performance. I'm happy with our two goals and zero in the back of our net."
Abbey Fenton made four saves for the shutout, including two good stops on Millville's Olivia Giordano with under 12 minutes left.
Ocean City lost to Mainland Regional on a shootout in last year's inaugural CAL Tournament final.
"It feels super good. It's so exciting," said Fenton, a 17-year-old senior from Marmora in Upper Township. "It's been our goal since last year when we ended up losing. It's been our goal to get back here to win it. A lot of the hard work is starting to pay off."
The two goals were similar, both coming off corner kicks by Faith Slimmer. Lappin, a senior defender, made it 1-0 at the left post 4 minutes, 23 seconds into the game. Reighard, a senior center midfielder, added O.C.'s second goal from 3 yards away with 34:51 left in the game.
"I think when we're in control, we're very dangerous," Halliday said. "It got out of our hands a little bit, we weren't playing our game, but overall, big picture, we were mostly in control, and Abbey (Fenton) only had to make a couple saves. We had a total team effort today. I'm very happy with it."
Lappin has five goals on the year. She also made a defensive save in the 12th minute to keep the Red Raiders ahead.
"It feels great (to win the CAL Tournament)," said Lappin, an 18-year-old Corbin City resident. "Our team has just been doing so well. On the goal, I wanted to get my head on the ball and put it into the net. That was my only thought.
"The second half, we just needed to stay positive, stay as a team, work together."
Reigard's goal was her fifth of the season.
"I think it's really great (to win the tournament)," said Reigard, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "We really deserve it. We've been working hard. I feel like Millville was physical, but I think we were more physical. I think we had it mentally. It feels great (to be having a good year). We're a really close team this year. I think it's special."
Millville's Trista Cleaves made nine saves.
Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.
