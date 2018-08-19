PHILADELPHIA – Odubel Herrera has proven he can be a good player on a bad team.
But he can he be a good player on a good team?
The Phillies centerfielder began Sunday with 39 games left to provide the answer.
So far, he’s not headed in the right direction.
Herrera was batting just .244 (21 for 86) with a .309 on-base percentage since the All-Star break. He began Sunday batting .190 (8 for 42) with a .209 on-base percentage in August.
“I feel like I’ve been struggling,” Herrera said. “I’m still working hard, and I’m pretty sure things are going to get better soon.”
His struggles at the plate are not the only reason why fans and media are shaking their heads at Herrera.
Following a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler spoke with Herrera after the outfielder committed another in a series of all-too-common base-running blunders.
Herrera knocked in the Phillies' only run when he bounced into a force play. The Mets tried to turn the double play, but the throw got away from New York pitcher Jason deGrom, who was covering first.
Herrera turned slightly toward second base and then hesitated. DeGrom hustled after the ball. Herrera suddenly realized he needed to get back to first. DeGrom threw to Mets second baseman Jeff McNeill, who tagged a diving Herrera out at first base to end the inning.
As the Phillies try to make the postseason for the first time on seven years, that type of mistake can cost a team a game in a September pennant race.
“I just reminded him what we teach there,” Kapler said, “is to sprint through the bag, break down right away, find the baseball and then make a quick decision (about whether to advance or not). It took him a second there. It’s a correction he’s prepared to make, and we trust the next time it happens he’ll make the best decision for the club.”
Herrera has recently lost some playing time to speedy outfielder Roman Quinn. Kapler talks enthusiastically about the Phillies, but he really talks enthusiastically about Quinn, who is 11 for 40 with four stolen bases since being promoted from triple-A in late July.
“Roman Quinn does a bring a lot of excitement and athleticism to the game,” Kapler said. “He can certainly run around in all three outfield positions for us. We can use him as a weapon off the bench, and we’ll look for opportunities to start him.”
Herrera has had his moments this season. He batted .367 in April and hit seven home runs in June. Herrera had WAR (wins above replacement) of 4 in 2015 and 4.2 in 2016. He led Phillies position players in WAR both those seasons but Philadelphia won just 63 games in 2015 and 71 in 2016.
The question now is can Herrera hit consistently enough and do the little things to make the Phillies a winning team?
When Herrera is playing well his enthusiasm is contagious. He slaps his hands together after a walk. He tosses his bat high into the air after hitting a home run. But the last two months, Herrera’s body language hasn’t been the same.
“When he’s at his best, he looks like the most confident dude on the field,” Kapler said. “There’s an incredible amount of swagger, both in center field and at the plate. Sometimes the confidence comes before the success, and you kind of have to wear the confidence a bit.”
Herrera agreed with Kapler’s assessment.
“The manager is absolutely right about that,” Herrera said. “I need to get my confidence back and start playing the same way I’ve been playing the past two to three years. That’s coming. That’s coming. That’s coming.”
