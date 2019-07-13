Odubel Herrera outside the Courthouse

Odubel Herrera walks with his girlfriend outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

PHILADELPHIA - Odubel Herrera's fate with the Phillies will be decided on the field.

The outfielder is currently serving an 85-game, season-ending suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Phillies team president Andy MacPhail said Friday that Philadelphia cannot release Herrera unless it's for a baseball reason.

"Our agreement requires that a player comes back, subject to him being evaluated based on what happens on the baseball field," MacPhail said.

Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on May. 27.

The case was dismissed earlier this month after the alleged victim declined to testify against Herrera, who must finish counseling as a condition of the dismissal.

Herrera issued an apology when he was suspended. MacPhail said under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the Phillies do not have any knowledge of the details of the alleged incident.

"He comes to spring training and we'll see where his talents and abilities take him from there," MacPhail said. "We'll see what he's stacked up against. Right now, we have (Andrew) McCutchen and (Jay) Bruce. We have (Adam) Haseley. We have (Roman) Quinn. We have (Bryce) Harper. It's a crowded outfield. So we'll have to see how (Herrera) performs on the field."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments