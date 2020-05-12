FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, then-Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson talks with fans during an NCAA college football fan day in Stillwater Okla. Gleeson is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Gleeson has a clear idea what Rutgers' offense is going to be when the Scarlet Knights get back on the football field. In a perfect scenario with the right personnel, it's going to be a fast non-huddle offense. From the time the officials mark the ball, it should never be longer than 15 seconds until the snap.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sean Gleeson didn’t find many Bruce Springsteen fans in Oklahoma.
He did, however, burnish his reputation as one of college football’s most talented offensive coordinators.
Gleeson was hired in January as Rutgers University’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was the offensive coordinator at quarterback coach at Oklahoma State last season but grew up in Glen Ridge, Essex County. He taught and coached at Delbarton High School before moving on to Princeton University, where he was the offensive coordinator under head coach Bob Surace, who grew up in Millville and graduated from the high school there.
Gleeson might be Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano’s most high-profile hire. Gleeson said during a conference call Tuesday morning he signed his Rutgers contract at his Oklahoma last January with a live version of Springsteen’s “Prove It All Night” blaring in background.
“That’s a window into the Gleeson household at that moment,” he said, “when we knew we were coming back to New Jersey.”
Gleeson will run an offense that is expected to feature Cape-Atlantic League graduates at key positions. Junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) led the Scarlet Knights in receiving with 30 catches for 427 yards last season. Sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) led Rutgers in rushing with 169 carries for 771 yards. Rutgers finished 2-10 last season. Schiano, who coached Rutgers from 2001-11, returned in December to rebuild the program.
Gleeson said he wants the Rutgers shotgun offense to be fast and physical, resembling a basketball team that presses full-court.
"We want to snap the ball around every 15 seconds,” he said. “That’s kind of our timestamp for no-huddle football. The no-huddle operation is the first layer of fast. The second would be we literally want fast people.”
But in addition to fast feet, Gleeson wants fast minds.
“I really want to teach the game of football in such a manner that we win the battle of fast thinking,” he said. “We want to be fast no-huddle, we want to be fast people and we want to be fast thinkers."
Like any coach, Gleeson wants to minimize turnovers. He noted that teams that don’t commit a turnover have won 71% of their games in the Big 10 the last four seasons.
“If we’re fast, if we’re physical and we take care of the ball, we’re going to be a Sean Gleeson offense,” Gleeson said. “But more importantly, we’re going to be a Rutgers offense.”
Gleeson has impressive credentials.
Oklahoma State averaged 32.5 points, 36th in the country last year. In 2018, with Gleeson as offensive coordinator, Princeton finished 10-0 and led Football Championship Subdivision schools in scoring with a 47-point average.
In contrast, Rutgers averaged 13.3 points to finish 129th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams last fall.
Rutgers is scheduled to open Sept. 5 at home against Monmouth University.
Gleeson said he the the number one characteristic he wants in a quarterback is competitiveness.
"I like guys that play multiple sports," he said. "I like guys that compete all year long. They have a gene about them. They're always looking to win."
