Two former Atlantic County high school athletes were recognized recently for their academic achievements.
West Virginia University junior Olivia Martinelli, a coxswain on the Mountaineers’ women’s crew team, completed her spring semester with a 4.0 GPA.
Last month, the Ocean City High School graduate from the Petersburg section of Upper Township was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team, whose members must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA.
The Mountaineers did not compete this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Albergo (St. Augustine Prep), a freshman wrestler for Kutztown University, was named to the school’s dean’s list with a 3.67 GPA for the spring semester. He was also named an NWCA Division II Scholar All-American. The Longport resident started at 141 pounds for the Golden Bears this past season, going 8-11 with one pin.
— John Russo, Staff Writer
