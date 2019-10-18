The Atlantic City Marathon Race Series will have 1968 U.S. Olympians Dave Patrick and Erv Hall on hand Saturday to announce the award winners of the G. Larry James Legacy 5K at 10:30 a.m. at Bally’s Courtyard on the Boardwalk.
James was also a 1968 Olympian, and the three were all standout runners for Villanova University. Runners in the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series and their support teams are encouraged to attend.
Patrick won the 1968 Olympic trials in the 1500 meters in addition to the Penn Relays mile run. He held world records in the 880-yard run and the two-mile relay. Patrick achieved All-American status several times during his track and cross country career at Villanova. He was also an NCAA mile run champion.
Hall, a world class 100-meter high hurdler, finished in third place in the 1968 Olympic trials and won the Olympic silver medal in the 110-meter high hurdles in Mexico City. Representing Villanova the following year, Hall won the NCAA title in the indoor track 60-yard high hurdles. In outdoor track, he won the 120-yard hurdles in world-record time. Hall is also a former world record holder in the 110-meter high hurdles and an NCAA All-American.
“We are excited to have Olympians Dave Patrick and Erv Hall participate in the G. Larry James Legacy 5K Award Ceremony,” said Genia Bittner, Atlantic City Marathon race director. “They bring such a positive presence to the runner community, and we are thankful to have them be a part of our annual race.”
James, who died in 2008, spent 36 years at Stockton University as a coach, athletic director and dean.
The 26.-mile Atlantic City Marthon, the third oldest continuing marathon in the United States, will be held Sunday and is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
