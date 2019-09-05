Stockton University selected a team, two athletes and an athletic administrator to the 2019 Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees are the 2008-09 men’s basketball team, Stephanie Turner (volleyball), Audra Schappell (track and field) and former assistant athletic director Paul Chambers.
The men’s team is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its run to the NCAA Division III championship and runner-up finish. The 2008-09 Ospreys won 18 straight games en route to a school-record 30-win season.
Warner was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American and AVCA All-Region selection along with earning New Jersey Athletic Conference First Team honors all four years of her career. She was the first Stockton player ever selected to an All-American team higher than Honorable Mention. Warner was also the NJAC Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012, and Stockton Female Athlete of the Year in 2012 and 2013. She ranks 17th all-time in D-III in hitting percentage and fourth all-time in Stockton history in kills.
Schappell placed sixth in discus in the 2006 NCAA championsip, and earned an All-American selection that same season. For the outdoor season, she was named NJAC Outstanding Female Athlete in 2007 and NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete in 2006. Schappell is a seven-time NJAC champion, winning in discus, outdoor shot put, indoor shot put and hammer throw. She holds the school record in the discus (147-5).
Chambers was the university’s assistant AD for 34 years. He helped establish the club sports at Stockton, and played a key role in women’s crew and baseball teams moving up to intercollegiate status.
Men’s soccer: The Ospreys beat Franklin & Marshall 1-0 in a non-conference game at home Thursday.
Junior midfielder Ervin Gjeli broke the 0-0 tie in the 72nd minute to help Stockton upset the 17th-ranked Diplomats and improve to 2-1.
Junior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made six saves in his first shutout of the season and second of his career.
The Ospreys will Saratoga Springs, New York this weekend for the Skidmore Classic. They face Oswego State at noon Saturday for the first game.
Women’s soccer: Stockton fell to Moravian 1-0 in a non-conference game in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Paige Weiss scored the eventual game-winner for the Greyhounds in the 69th minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Olivia Harris made three saves. Junior forwards Selena LeDonne and Bri Pagnani each had one shot on goal for Stockton (2-1), and Susan Porambo had two.
Stockton returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday for a home game against Shenandoah University. It is the first of a five-game homestand.
