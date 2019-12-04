The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 60-55 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Camden on Wednesday.
For the Ospreys (4-2), senior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) scored a team-high 16 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Freshman forward Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore Hailee Porricelli added 15 points and four rebounds.
Stockton will continue NJAC play with a home game against Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.