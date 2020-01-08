The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 69-66 to Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match in Union on Wednesday.
Senior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) led Stockton (5-7, 1-5 NJAC) with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Hailee Porricelli had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added seven points and 10 rebounds.
For Kean (10-3, 6-0), sophompre Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored a team-high 20 points.
The Ospreys will host New Jersey City University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
