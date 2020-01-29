The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 80-65 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.
Stockton improved to 12-7 overall and 9-3 in the NJAC.
For the Ospreys, freshman Jordan Williams and senior Jordan Taylor led the way with 15 points apiece. Freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) added 10 points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added three points and nine rebounds.
The Ospreys will travel to William Paterson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.