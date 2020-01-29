Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 80-65 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.

Stockton improved to 12-7 overall and 9-3 in the NJAC.

For the Ospreys, freshman Jordan Williams and senior Jordan Taylor led the way with 15 points apiece. Freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) added 10 points and four rebounds.

Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added three points and nine rebounds.

The Ospreys will travel to William Paterson at 3 p.m. Saturday.

— Ahmad Austin

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

