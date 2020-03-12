The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team beat Westminster College 20-2 in a nonconference game in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.
Sophomore Casey Schultz led Stockton (4-0) with five goals and an assist. Freshman Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) added three goals and an assist. Junior Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) scored her first two goals for Stockton.
Stockton suspended all spring sports from Sunday to April 5 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The women’s game at Drew University on Saturday has been postponed.
Men’s lacrosse: Stockton lost 14-13 to sixth-ranked Ursinus at Collegeville on Wednesday night.
Senior Erik Anderson had three goals and three assists for Stockton (5-1). Senior Eric Ellis added three goals. Luc Swedlund, Dante Poli, Eric D’Arminio, J.J. McKenna and Patrick Dunleavy each added a goal.
The Ospreys will host Oneonta at 1 p.m. Saturday.
