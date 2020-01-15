The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 51-44 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Newark on Wednesday.
Stockton improved to 7-8 and 2-6 in the NJAC.
Sophomore Kiley Gelston led the Ospreys with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Emily Donzanti added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had six points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville) finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had five points, five rebounds and two blocks.
The Ospreys will host 11-4 Montclair State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
