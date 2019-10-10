The Stockton University men’s soccer team beat St. Joseph’s (Long Island) 5-0 in a nonconference game Wednesday in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys did the bulk of their damage in the first half to improve to 9-2-2.
Senior John Maxted struck first for Stockton with an assist from senior Max Bond. Two minutes later, sophomore James McCombs scored from just outside the box for his first career goal. Junior Dante Montesinos scored on a breakaway in the 39th minute, and senior Bobby Riordan ended the first half with a 42nd minute goal.
Junior Ervin Gjeli rounded out Stockton’s scoring with a shot in the 73rd minute. It was his sixth goal of the season.
Stockton will travel to William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday for a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Field hockey: Stockton fell to fourth-ranked Rowan 8-2 in an NJAC matchup in Glassboro.
The Ospreys fell to 10-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Sophomore Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph H.S.) scored in the second quarter to become the sixth Opsrey in program history to reach double digits in goals.
Junior Casey Cordonna scored with three minutes, 20 second left in the game.
Stockton will host Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
