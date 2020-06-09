Josh Harris and David Blitzer appear to be interested in purchasing another professional sports team.
The cochairmen for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are suitors for the New York Mets, according to Variety.com. HBSE owns the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace F.C.
A Sixers spokesman declined comment.
Variety.com reported that talks remain in the early stages. Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. has been retained by the Mets to oversee the sale process.
Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen was in negotiations to buy up to 80% percent of the Mets, who are controlled by the Wilpon family, for an estimated $2.6 billion in December. Terms of the deal allowed for the Mets to keep control of the major-league team for five years. But talks broke down after Cohen wanted to change the timetable for control.
Harris is the cofounder of Apollo Global Management and managing partner of the Sixers. Blitzer is an executive at Blackstone, a private equity firm and co-managing partner of the Sixers.
$100,050
Won on May 1 on Sligno XXXtreme on Betfaircasino.com
$50,500
Won on May 2 on Draftkings Blackjack5 on Draftkings.com
$75,589.63
Won on May 2 on Divine Fortune Touch on Betfaircasino.com
$100,000
Won on May 3 on Slingo XXXtreme on draftkings.com
$60,000
Won on May 3 on Casino Blackjack on Betfaircasino.com
$74,292
Won on May 4 on Bonanza on Hardrockcasino.com
$76,777.50
Won on May 4 on Spring OC #95 on WSOP.com
$100,100
Won on May 5 on Slingo XXXtreme on Draftkings.com
$77,336.95
Won on May 5 on Divine Fortune Jackpot on Borgatacasino.com
$100,100
Won on May 7 on Slingo XXXtreme on Draftkings.com
$100,000
Won on May 7 on Slingo XXXtreme on Draftkings.com
$100,050
Won on May 7 on Slingo XXXtreme on Draftkings.com
$87,492
Won on May 7 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on Caesarscasino.com
$70,875
Won on May 7 on Slingo Advance on Caesarscasino.com
$100,050
Won on May 8 on Divine Fortune on draftkings.com
$64,880
Won on May 9 on Cash Stampede on resortscasino.com
$126,310
Won on May 8 on Divine Fortune on playsugarhouse.com
$100,000
Won on May 9 pon Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure on Caesarscasino.com
$100,000
Won on May 9 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasures on caeasarscasino.com
$136,838.48
Won on May 10 on Divine Fortune on pokerstarsnj.com
$66,209
Won on Mayor 10 on Divine Fortune on resortscasino.com
$100,050
Won on May 11 on Slingo XXXTreme on resortscasino.com
$98,498
Won on May 11 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
$50,700
Won won on May 12 on Book of the Irish on mohegansuncasino.com
$100,050
Won on May 11 on Slingo XXXtreme on caesarscasino.com
$99,020
Won on May 12 on Finn's Golden Tavern oceanonlinecasino.com
$50,000
Won on May 12 on Double Diamond on hardrockcasino.com
$60,000
Won on May 12 on 88 Fortunes on betfaircasino.com
$97,107.50
Won on May 14 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
$59,064
Won on May 14 on Holy Diver Megaway on playsugarhouse.com
$80,000
Won on Mya 15 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on Borgatacasino.com
$59,510.76
Won on May 15 on Divine Fortune Jackpot on borgatacasino.com
$72,140
Won on May 15 on Starburst on borgatacasino.com
$78,346
Won on May 16 on Medusa Megaways on goldennuggetcasino.com
$105,058.61
Won on May 16 on Divine Fortune Tourch on borgatacasino.com
$53,262.50
Won on May 17 on Book of Halloween on goldennuggetcasinoc.com
$64,320
Won on May 18 on King of Macedonia on harrahscasino.com
$57,240
Won on Ma 20 on Loot'enKhamn on borgatacasino.com
$101,425
Won on May 21 on Book of the Irish on mohegansuncasino.com
$85,040
Won on May 21 on Divine Fortune on palacasino.com
$72,522.50
Won on May 22 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
$80,000
Won on May 22 on Casino Blackjack on betfaircasino.com
$80,000
Won on May 24 on Gameking Video Poker on resortscasino.com
$178,900
Won on May 24 on Narcos Touch on borgatacasino.com
$50,000
Won on May 24 on Premium Blackjack Pro on borgatacasino.com
$51,560
Won on May 25 on Book of Irish on mohegansuncasino.com
$100,050
Won on May 26 on Slingo XXXtreme on resortscasino.com
$79,737
Won on May 26 on divine Fortune on playsugarhouse.com
$75,000
Won on May 26 on 88 Fortunes on betfaircasino.com
$57,840
Won on May 27 on Cash Spin on resortscasino.com
$108,603.37
Won on May 27 on Divine Fortune Touch on betfaircasino.com
$75,000
Won on May 28 on 88 Fortunes on playmgm.com
$50,600
Won on May 28 on Dancing Drums on borgatacasino.com
$68,712.50
Won on May 31 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.