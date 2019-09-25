Records: Eagles 1-2; Packers 3-0
Line: Packers by 4½ points
Over/under: 45 points
TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
My pick (season record: 2-1): Return of Alshon Jeffery not enough. Packers 24, Eagles 17.
Last time met: Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and company were held to just one touchdown in a 27-13 loss to Green Bay on Nov. 18, 2016, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were missing four offensive starters in wide receiver Nelson Agholor (inactive), guard Brandon Brooks (illness), running back Ryan Mathews (sprained knee) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (sprained knee). Wide receiver Jordan Matthews (sprained ankle) missed most of the second half.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They snap their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win. Jeffery plays and catches two touchdown passes, as does Agholor. Running back Jordan Howard scores a TD. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws two interceptions.
Eagles' worst-case scenario: They suffer their third straight loss. Wentz gets sacked three times and throws two interceptions. Jeffery doesn't last past the first quarter. The Eagles drop five passes. Rodgers throws for 350 yards and three TDs.
Keep an eye on: Packers linebacker Preston Smith (No. 91). Smith, 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, is third in the NFL with 4½ sacks.
Notable numbers
Packers lead series 28-16 and have won five of the last six meetings. ... Eagles are 5-9 at Lambeau Field and lost their last game there 53-20 in 2014. ... Eagles are looking to avoid their first 1-3 start since 2015. ... Packers are looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Injuries have taken their toll. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to play. The Eagles are more hopeful about Jeffery. The Eagles dropped seven passes against the Lions and lost two fumbles. The running game has been inconsistent. Wentz will likely lean heavily on tight end Zach Ertz.
Packers: Rodgers has yet to throw an interception this season in 93 attempts against four touchdown passes. Wide receiver Davante Adams leads the team with 15 receptions for 198 yards. The offensive line has struggled, allowing seven sacks. Packers left guard Lane Taylor is out with a torn biceps.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: Cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the game with a hamstring injury, further weakening a suspect secondary. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill could play after missing the first three games with a knee injury. Safety Malcolm Jenkins has been their best defensive player. The Eagles have just two sacks on the season.
Packers: They lead the league with 12 sacks, including six Sunday against Denver. They also lead the league with eight takeaways via four interceptions and four fumbles. Linebacker Blake Martinez tops the team with 32 tackles. They rely a lot on their secondary, employing five or six defensive backs on a given play.
EDGE TO PACKERS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles:: Doug Pederson should have the team motivated.
Packers: Matt LaFleur has the team in the playoff hunt.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Hostile environments don't faze them.
Packers: Lambeau Field is a great atmosphere.
EDGE TO PACKERS
Other views
Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
"The unhappy people might be those on the Packers' season ticket waiting list, which has about 137,000 names. This year, 747 names came off the list. Some of them chose not to buy tickets, but 548 people claimed 1,682 seats."
Key matchup
Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) vs. Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91). Peters was forced out of Sunday's game with an unspecified illness and has had trouble staying on the field. He needs to play the whole game to contain Smith.
