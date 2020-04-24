The 13th annual Paddle For A Cause, set to be held June 13, is canceled until further notice due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation announced Wednesday.

The event, which usually takes place at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, was set to take off from Ski Beach in Ventnor this year. The 22.5-mile paddleboard race attRacts competitors from around the world and raIses money for local families affected by cancer.

However, the annual event largely depends on the financial support of local businesses and participants, the foundation said in a news release.

“Our local businesses are suffering right now and a lot of people are out of work, and we thought it best to encourage our supporters to focus on those in need around them right now,” foundation president Brady Middlesworth said in the release.

Middlesworth added the target date of June 13 was becoming more questionable as the pandemic as caused the need for social distancing.

The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation’s 20th annual Surf For A Cause is still scheduled to take place Sept. 12 in Margate, and there are hopes among supporters they can incorporate their paddleboarders into the event in some way.

“With everything going on we are playing it by ear right now, but that’s definitely an option that is on the table,” said Middlesworth

New Jersey’s most successful surfer, Randazzo, of Ventnor, was recovering from a bout with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2001 when the inaugural Paddle For A Cause was conceived.

The course was designed by Mike May to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer. Randazzo, who completed last year’s paddle, said that’s exactly what kept him motivated in the water, according to the release.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7184

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Tags

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments