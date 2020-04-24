The 13th annual Paddle For A Cause, set to be held June 13, is canceled until further notice due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation announced Wednesday.
The event, which usually takes place at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, was set to take off from Ski Beach in Ventnor this year. The 22.5-mile paddleboard race attRacts competitors from around the world and raIses money for local families affected by cancer.
However, the annual event largely depends on the financial support of local businesses and participants, the foundation said in a news release.
“Our local businesses are suffering right now and a lot of people are out of work, and we thought it best to encourage our supporters to focus on those in need around them right now,” foundation president Brady Middlesworth said in the release.
Middlesworth added the target date of June 13 was becoming more questionable as the pandemic as caused the need for social distancing.
The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation’s 20th annual Surf For A Cause is still scheduled to take place Sept. 12 in Margate, and there are hopes among supporters they can incorporate their paddleboarders into the event in some way.
“With everything going on we are playing it by ear right now, but that’s definitely an option that is on the table,” said Middlesworth
New Jersey’s most successful surfer, Randazzo, of Ventnor, was recovering from a bout with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2001 when the inaugural Paddle For A Cause was conceived.
The course was designed by Mike May to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer. Randazzo, who completed last year’s paddle, said that’s exactly what kept him motivated in the water, according to the release.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Lisa Malick, of Melbourne, FL, readies her board for the Paddle for a Cause paddle board around the island race at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dean Randazzo, founder of the event, prepares to compete in the Paddle for a Cause paddle board event for the first time at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Fielding Pagel, of Annapolis, MD, prepares for the Paddle for a Cause paddle board around the island race at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Zack Weiner, of Atlantic Highlands, prepares for the Paddle for a Cause paddle board around the island race at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Paddleboarders take off from Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. The 22.5-mile race offered cash prizes of $800 for first place, $350 for second place and $150 for third place, plus an after party on The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Dean Randazzo, founder of the event, prepares to compete in the Paddle for a Cause paddle board event for the first time at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Brian Pasternak, of Ocean City, unloads his board pre-race.
Dean Randazzo, founder of the event, prepares to compete in the Paddle for a Cause paddle board event for the first time at the Frank S. Farley Marina, in Atlantic City, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
