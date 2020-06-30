Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is widely regarded as baseball’s best at that position.

Now the question facing Philadelphia is, can it afford to keep him? Realmuto, 29, can become a free agent at the end of this season. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every big league’s team finances.

“The landscape that we left in March is different from the one we return to now,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a Zoom video call with reporters Monday. “We just have to see how that manifests itself in our discussions. We still love the player. We’d still love to have him in red pinstripes for the long haul. But there’s a lot of uncertainty in the game right now on a variety of levels. We just need to play that out.”

The Phillies are scheduled to hold their first official workout of summer camp at Citizens Bank Park and at Ashburn Field in FDR Park in Philadelphia on Friday. The 60-game season is scheduled to start July 23. Klentak said that due to preparation for camp and the season, he hasn’t had time to meet with Realmuto’s agent.

Major League Baseball rules prevented the Phillies from having contract discussions with Realmuto while the sport was on hiatus because of the pandemic.

Realmuto hit 25 home runs, knocked in 83 runs and scored 92 runs in his first season with the Phillies last year. His Fangraph WAR (wins above replacement) of 5.7 led all National League catchers with at least 300 plate appearances. He was scheduled to earn $10 million this season before the virus struck and led to cancellation of most of the season.

The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him.

Wheeler update

Klentak said he doesn’t expect starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to miss much time this season. Wheeler’s wife is due to give birth toward the end of July.

The Phillies signed Wheeler to a five year, $118 million contract in the offseason. There had been speculation Wheeler might opt out of the season or miss substantial time because of his wife’s pregnancy. Klentak said he expects Wheeler to miss the typical paternity leave time of three days. 

