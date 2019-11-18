Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Eagles' best number: 1 (touchdowns allowed by defense)
Eagles' worst number: 5 (sacks allowed by offensive line)
You had to be there
Sunday's crowd included actor Miles Teller, who grew up in Lower Township and is an avid Philly sports fan. He posted a picture on his Twitter account that showed him outside Lincoln Financial Field with three friends with the message "Go Birds!"
2. Patriots place-kicker Nick Folk (3 -for 3 field goals)
3. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (nine receptions, 94 yards)
Turning point
The Eagles were clinging to a 10-9 halftime lead. The Patriots opened the second half by scoring the go-ahead touchdown on Edelman's 15-yard TD pass to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to give them the lead for good.
Eagles' best play
Quarterback Carson Wentz ducked and dodged pass rushers, then fired a 29-yard completion to rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the fourth quarter.
Eagles' worst play
Wentz lost a fumble when he was sacked late in the second quarter. The turnover led to a 39-yard field goal by Folk that cut the Eagles' lead to 10-9 just before halftime.
Did you notice?
Running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey were inactive Sunday. ... Former Eagles safety Patrick Chung was inactive for the Patriots. ... Jason Peters started at left tackle instead of rookie Andre Dillard and was called for illegal procedure on the first series and being illegally downfield on second series. ... Right tackle Lane Johnson was carted into the locker room in the second quarter with a possible concussion. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him. ... Eagles allowed five sacks after Johnson left the game.
Parting shots
Eagles' defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: "It's part of the game. You have to take the wins with the losses and the losses with the wins."
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:"Going on the road to win is tough. Anytime you go on the road and beat a good team is a good feeling."
