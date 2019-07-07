Ten beach patrols begin their competition season Monday at the 36th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships held at 6:30 p.m. at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest.
The races are the doubles row, the men’s paddleboard race, the men’s swim, the women’s swim, the women’s paddleboard race, the singles row and the surf dash.
The competing teams are the 10 Cape May County beach patrols from Ocean City to Cape May Point.
Ocean City won the team title last year with 32 points.
Surf City hosts Epic tournament
The 13th annual Surf City Epic Lifeguard Tournament will be at 6 p.m. Monday at 5th Street beach in Surf City on Long Beach Island.
The races are the Epic run-swim, the paddle relay, the swim relay, the mixed doubles row, and the medley relay. The run-swim and the doubles row will have a man and a women on each team. The paddle relay and the swim relay with have two men and two women on each team. Each medley relay team will have five competitors, two men and two women.
All the Long Beach Island beach patrols will compete, plus Island Beach State Park and Long Branch.
