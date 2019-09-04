PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz can't wait for Sunday.
The Eagles' season opener against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field will mark his first game in nine months, since he threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-23 loss at Dallas on Dec. 9, 2018.
"It's going to be exciting," Wentz said Wednesday. "It's only Wednesday, so I'm trying not to get too revved up. I'm trying to be level-headed and remember that I have a whole game to play. But it's tough, because I know the fans will be revved up and so will the guys."
Wentz will have a slew of playmakers around him.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back, and the team added running backs Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders to go with wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement.
Coach Doug Pederson is hoping Wentz will curtail his aggressive playing style and play more within the confines of the offense.
"My message to him, and really to the team, is to let the offense work for you, let the team work for you," Pederson said Wednesday. "That's all it is with Carson. Even though he touches the ball on every down, just make the plays when they come and use the guys around you. Don't feel like you have to do everything yourself."
Wentz is known as one of the league's most versatile quarterbacks when healthy. However, he suffered season-ending injuries the last two seasons via a torn ACL in 2017 and a stress fracture in his back last year.
Pederson decided not to use Wentz in the preseason, preferring to let him get ready for the year during training camp workouts that included a pair of joint practices with Baltimore two weeks ago.
"I've looked at (trying to take less risks) quite a bit," Wentz said. "It's a fine line. Since I came into the league (in 2016), I've always viewed myself as an aggressive player. That's something that's never going to change.
"It's a matter of knowing when to take chances and knowing when to fight another down. It's tough, because you're making split decisions, and so a lot of it is instincts taking over. That's where I think my experience will help."
Notes: Linebacker Nigel Bradham (toe), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) practiced Wednesday and are expected to play against the Redskins. Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) practiced on a limited basis. Brooks is also expected to play.
Cox sat out all of training camp and the preseason after undergoing offseason foot surgery. Wednesday was his first time practicing with the team.
"I've been doing this for so long, it was just like riding a bike," Cox said. "I was excited to get back out there with the guys."
