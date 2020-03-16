The 126th running of the Penn Relays has been canceled because of the continuing coronavirus public health threat, Penn's division of recreation and intercollegiate athletics announced Monday.
The carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia was scheduled to be conducted April 23-25. Officials said Penn will attempt to host a one-day track meet in late May or early June.
"Based on the current novel coronavirus pandemic, we cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers and staff at risk," athletic director Dr. M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement.
"The University of Pennsylvania has hosted the Penn Relays for 125 consecutive years through the world wars and other worldwide health issues. The spirit of perseverance and resiliency will continue as we plan for a track meet later in the year when the health and safety of our community is more certain."
Last week, the Jamaican government announced its country's high schools would not travel to Philadelphia. It would have been the first Relays without Jamaican high schools since 1963, the last year before they first came.
Dave Johnson, director of the Penn Relays, said the carnival is much more than a track competition.
"No one associated with the Penn Relays has ever wanted to see a cancellation," Johnson said. "While participating in the meet as an athlete, coach or official remains a bucket list goal for many, the event has long served as an annual homecoming for families, friends, teams and social groups.
"Without the Penn Relays, springtime in Philadelphia will not be the same. We will be back for the 2021 Penn Relays on April 22 through 24 at Franklin Field, when we hope to see brighter days and be reunited with Penn Relays family."
Officials said the meet planned for later in the spring would be a one-day event "designed to provide the opportunity for youth, high school and open runners to persevere and enjoy a competitive and festive atmosphere which they might have missed" had the full Penn Relays gone on as scheduled.
Officials said all ticket orders for this year will be credited toward the 2021 Penn Relays. Refunds for the sale of 2020 tickets will be available by request with a deadline of March 27.
Questions can be sent to tickets@pobox.upenn.edu, or by calling the ticket office at 215-898-6151.
