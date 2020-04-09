Pennsylvania made a decision the New Jersey high school sports community is dreading Thursday afternoon.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled all remaining winter and spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PIAA’s decision came after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf closed all Pennsylvania schools closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” PIAA Executive Director Robert A. Lombardi said in a prepared statement.
“However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has said it will try to do everything it can to save the spring sports season. The NJSIAA said a final decision on the fate of the New Jersey spring sports season will probably be made by mid-May.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered schools closed indefinitely, but he has not yet made a decision on whether to close them to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
