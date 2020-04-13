Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer coach Pete Lambert is a successful leader.
But long before that, he was a standout midfielder at Ocean City and Stockton University.
The South Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame recently named Lambert, former Hammonton and Monmouth standout Danielle Frith and six others to its class of 2020.
Each year since 1988, the organization inducts individuals as either a high school player, coach or contributor. Lambert and Frith were each inducted as players.
“I’m very honored to be inducted with all the talented coaches, players and supporters of the game,” said Lambert, a 1997 Ocean City graduate. “I played with many of those players over the years, and for my name to be called is an honor.“
The other honorees are Dan Beaney (Cherry Hill East), William “Billy” Heins (JFK-Willingboro) and Craig Wicken (Washington Township) as players, Dan Torcasio (Williamstown) and Bob Surette (Delran) as coaches and Edward Cuneo as a supporter.
The banquet to honor this year’s class was scheduled for April 26 at Valleybrook Country Club but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place next spring.
“It felt amazing,” said Frith, a 2001 Hammonton graduate and the only female inductee this year. “It was definitely very humbling and a nice opportunity to reflect back on my four years at Hammonton.”
Lambert led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group III title in 1995 as a junior. Ocean City also earned a share of the state title with Scotch Plains that season.
He finished his high school career with 51 assists and 38 goals.
Lambert, who initially went to Rutgers but transferred to Stockton to play soccer, led the Ospreys to the NCAA Division III championship in 2001.
“It is not really a ‘me’ thing,” Lambert, 41, said. “It’s a ‘we’ thing. It’s all my teammates and coaches that have been around me. I’m very humbled, but it’s not me. It’s about everyone who helped me along the way.
“It’s just an honor, and I’m very fortunate. But I don’t want this to be all about me.”
Frith finished her high school career with 104 goals and was a four-time first-team Press All-Star. As a freshman, she led the Blue Devils the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and an 18-2-2 record. She scored 33 goals that season, which is the most in a single season in program history.
Frith earned the Flagship Resort Award in 2001, which recognized the best male and female athletes in the CAL. That honor became known as the Schoppy Award in 2012.
The Freehold Township resident also played basketball and softball for the Blue Devils. She scored more than 1,000 career points on the court.
“Being (from) a poorer family with seven siblings, soccer was my outlet growing up,” Frith, 36, said. “Soccer was a big part of my life. It’s a nice way to pause and celebrate that. It’s really important to pause and look back on the things that were big in your life.”
Frith thanked Michael Mancuso, who coached her as a freshman and sophomore and developed her passion for the sport, and Al Heston, her coach as a junior and senior.
Frith played with her younger sister Julia for two seasons at Hammonton. Along with Julia, her friend and former teammate Maryanne McGee were among the first she told after learning about the honor.
Frith has two sons — James, 15, and Benjamin, 6 — who both play soccer. She is a coach for a recreational league in Freehold, having had the opportunity to coach both her sons.
“The honor (of the HOF induction) is mine, but it is also a way to celebrate my teammates and coaches who have been there for me,” Frith said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating with my family and friends.”
When Lambert found out about the honor last month, the first thing he did was call his dad, Raymond Lambert.
His father was a big influence and coached him, Lambert said.
Lambert also thanked his former high school coach Bob Martin, who resides in Virginia, teammate Brian Geary, wife Michelle and daughters Addison, 11, and Kylie, 9, who both play travel soccer for EHT teams.
But most importantly he wanted to praise his EHT family, including current assistant coach Dennis Heenan, who played for the Eagles when Lambert played at Ocean City.
Lambert, the all-time winningest head coach in EHT history, is 133-82-17 in 12 seasons. This season, he guided the Eagles (18-6) to their first appearance in the S.J. Group IV title game since 1996.
Lambert teaches special education at EHT.
“I tell my team all the time that soccer is like a family,” Lambert said. “Twenty-five years later, I’m still connected with the sport and the people I’ve met. This is what it’s all about.
“It’s not all about the accolades. It’s about having fun.”
Mainland football 2008 vs. Egg Harbor Township Softball 2017
Mainland Regional football 2008
The Mustangs finished 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group IV title. Quarterback Brent Caprio sparked Mainland, throwing for 4.298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and running for 42 touchdowns.
Egg Harbor Township softball 2017
The Eagles finished 23-1 and won the state Group IV title. EHT featured Tori Szrom and Emily MacNeil. Szrom was 2017 Press Softball Player of the Year. She was 16-1 record with 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She hit .385 with 28 RBIs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.