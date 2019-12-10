Senior forward Peyton Wejnert has the Pace University men’s basketball team off to a 9-0 start after leading the Setters to a pair of victories last week.
Wejnert, a 2016 Southern Regional High School graduate from Point Pleasant, scored 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 94-82 win over Saint Rose. He added 21 points and four rebounds in a 68-65 win over New York Tech.
The 6-foot-7 Wejnert was averaging 24.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, both team highs.
Wejnert finished his scholastic career with exactly 2,000 points. He played his freshman and sophomore years at Point Pleasant Borough before finishing at Southern. He was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 17 points, eight steals, seven assists and three rebounds in American’s 85-61 win over Maryland-Baltimore County. He had seven points, six rebounds and three assists in a 68-53 loss to George Mason.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Bowling Green’s 68-65 win over Oakland.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 24 points and 15 rebounds in Delaware’s 84-76 win over Columbia. He had eight points and eight rebounds in a 66-56 loss to George Washington.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had seven points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’ 81-67 win over Mercer. He had two points, two rebounds and three assists in a 68-51 loss to San Diego.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had four points, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in St. Bonaventure’s 71-64 win over Florida Atlantic. He scored eight and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 73-45 win over Hofstra.
Peyton Mortellite (Southern Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 96-50 win over Cheyney. He had 15 points and three rebounds in a 94-68 win over Pitt-Johnstown.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 23 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 86-77 win over District of Columbia. In a 74-53 win over Chestnut Hill. Derry had 13 points, three steals and two rebounds, and Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had six points, five points and five assists in District of Columbia’s 86-77 loss to Goldey-Beacom. He had 11 points, five steals and three assists in a 102-101 overtime loss to Molloy.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in Cabrini’s 77-74 win over Lancaster Bible. He had 11 points and five rebounds in a 96-92 loss to Salisbury.
In Centenary’s 87-86 win over Wilson, Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 10 points and six rebounds. Sammy Growalt (Pleasantville) had four points and two rebounds.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored four in Drew’s 87-67 win over King’s College. He had four points, three rebounds and three assists in a 64-54 win over Catholic.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had five points, seven assists and three rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 88-65 win over Valley Forge. He had 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 90-72 loss to Moravian.
Jalen Horsley (Hammonton) had four points and six rebounds in Keystone’s 82-75 win over Clarks Summit.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 14 points and three rebounds in Moravian’s 92-62 win over Johns Hopkins. He scored 13 in a 90-72 win over Elizabethtown.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) scored five in Neumann’s 66-43 win over Cairn.
In Rowan’s 96-77 loss to The College of New Jersey, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13, and Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) added four rebounds and two points.
In a 94-91 loss to New Jersey City, Legler had five points and four rebounds, and Hevalow scored six.
In Widener’s 88-58 win over Lebanon Valley, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored seven with three assists and two rebounds. In a 79-73 win over Alvernia, Laverty had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Holden had four points and three rebounds.
Women’s indoor track and field
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) won the shot put (14.10 meters) for Hampton at the Holiday Open in Newport News, Virginia.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) won the long jump (5.80) for Purdue at the Fred Wilt Open in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Caitlin Hambor (Southern) competed for New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Fastrack Season Opener in Staten Island, New York. She was 12th in the 400-meter run (1:00.50) and 13th in the long jump (4.60). She also she ran on the 11th-place 4x400 relay (4:11.28). Sara Wells (Barnegat) was ninth inn the weight throw (12.34).
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) was second in the high jump (1.65) for Rider at the Fastrack Season Opener. Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was third in the high jump.
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was third in the weight throw (14.00) for Sacred Heart at the Yale Season Opener.
Melina Johnson (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:16.11) for Rowan at the Coach I Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was also seventh in the 400 (1:04.95). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was ninth in the long jump (4.85).
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) won the mile (6:03.81) for host Ursinus at the Bow Tie Invitational.
