The Professional Fighters League will end its regular season Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort.
PFL 6 will establish the eight-fighter playoff fields in the light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions at Ocean's Ovation Hall. The playoffs will be held in Las Vegas in October, with the championship bouts scheduled for New Year's Eve in New York. The winners in each of six weight classes will receive $1 million.
Winners in Thursday's fights will each earn a minimum of three points. Bonus points can be earned with knockouts and submissions.
Russia's Bozigit Ataev (20-3) currently leads the light-heavyweight standings with six points. He will take on Argentina's Emiliano Sordi (18-8) on Thursday.
Brazilian Vinny Magalhaes (18-11), last year's runner-up in the light-heavyweight division, will try to make it back to the playoffs when he faces Rakim Cleveland (19-12-1), of Baytown, Texas.
Russian Denis Goltsov (23-5) and Kevin Tiller (11-2), of Topeka, Kansas, who currently share the top spot at heavyweight with six points each, will fight Thursday.
Goltsov opened his season with a first-round TKO over Jared Rosholt (17-7), of Sandpoint, Idaho, in June. Tiller posted a first-round submission over Muhammed Reese (7-1), of Titusville, Florida.
Twelve bouts are scheduled for Thursday. Tickets range from $20 to $175 and are available through Ticketmaster and at the Ovation Hall box office. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the first bout scheduled for 5:30. All 12 fights will be shown on ESPN2 and ESPN-Plus.
A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
