2020 Union schedule
February
29 at FC Dallas, 6 (PHL17)
March
8 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 (FS1)
14 San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 (PHL17)
22 D.C. United, 3:30 (FS1)
28 at Portland Timbers, 10:30 (PHL17)
April
5 at Inter Miami CF, 3 (ESPN)
11 Montreal Impact, 1 (6abc)
15 LA Galaxy, 7:30 (PHL17)
19 New York City FC, 4 (FS1)
25 at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 (PHL17)
May
2 FC Cincinnati, 7:30 (PHL17)
9 Atlanta United FC, 7:30 (PHL17)
13 at Nashville SC, 8 (PHL17)
16 Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 (PHL17)
23 at Colorado Rapids, (Localish)
30 Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 (PHL17)
June
6 at New York Red Bulls, 6 (UniMas)
13 Real Salt Lake, 7:30 (PHL17)
20 at Atlanta United FC, 5:30 (ESPN)
27 Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 6 (PHL17)
July
4 at Montreal Impact, 7 (PHL17)
8 at Chicago Fire FC, 8 (PHL17)
11 Toronto FC, 7:30 (6abc)
18 New England Revolution, 7:30 (PHL17)
25 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 (PHL17)
August
1 Inter Miami CF, 7:30 (PHL17)
8 at New York City FC, 7 (PHL17)
15 at Toronto FC, 6 (PHL17)
22 at D.C. United, 8 (PHL17)
29 Orlando City SC, 7:30 (PHL17)
September
12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 (PHL17)
19 at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 (PHL17)
27 New York Red Bulls, 5:30 (ESPN)
October
4 Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 (PHL17)
