Brian Barber has spent a lifetime in baseball.

That experience hasn’t prepared him for what he has faced the past few months.

The Phillies’ director of amateur scouting will run his first Philadelphia draft during a COVID-19 pandemic that canceled most of the college baseball season and all of the high school baseball season.

“It’s a weird one, for sure,” Barber said in a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon. “I’ve had hundreds of guys (say), ‘I can’t imagine going through my first draft with what we’re going through.’ My response is that nobody has been through anything like this. I don’t care how long you’ve been a scouting director, you weren’t prepared for this eventuality.”

The First Year Major League Draft begins Wednesday with the first 37 selections and concludes Thursday.

Philadelphia has the No. 15 pick in the first round. This draft will consist of five rounds, not the usual 40, because the pandemic has caused baseball to cut costs. That means just 160 players will be picked instead of the typical 1,200. Players not selected are eligible to be signed as free agents for a $20,000 bonus.

“There’s going to be a lot of good players who don’t have the opportunity to be selected in the draft,” Barber said. “In any draft and in any scenario, you’re still just trying to pick the best player possible. Unfortunately, it’s a lot fewer picks than normal.”

The Phillies have it even worse because they have just four picks. They forfeited their second-round selection by signing free agent pitcher Zack Wheeler during the offseason.

The biggest obstacle for the Phillies and every team is that the pandemic has prevented them from seeing and talking to players in person. Instead, teams have had to rely on video and Zoom calls.

“That’s what we do,” Barber said. “We go out. We go to the field. We evaluate talent. We try to combine that with a lot of other different things, and we’re missing that component.”

Barber, 47, was once a rising young pitching star. He was the Florida Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 1991. The St. Louis Cardinals selected Barber with the 22nd pick in the first round of the 1991 draft.

Injuries, most notably Tommy John surgery, ended his career in 1999 after he threw just 93 major league innings. After his career ended, Barber became a scout and worked for the New York Yankees for 18 years before the Phillies hired him eight months ago.

No matter the conditions in which the draft will be held, the Phillies need to boost the talent in their farm season.

Philadelphia’s top minor league prospects -– third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm –- is baseball’s No. 30 ranked overall prospect, according to mlb.com.

Outfielders Mickey Moniak, the 2016 overall No. 1 pick, and Cornelius Randolph, the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft, have not progressed as quickly as projected.

There has been speculation that the Phillies on Wednesday will select a college bat, something they have done with each of their last three first-round picks. There also is talk Philadelphia could pick pitcher Nick Bitsko of Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Barber did not want to discuss specific players but said the strength of the draft is college pitching. The Phillies have done their best through Zoom calls to get to know the players they might select or sign as free agents.

“The biggest thing we’ve tried to find out is a little bit of what makes them tick,” Barber said, “their competitiveness, their drive. How they’re trying to get better. Things they know they need to improve on, where they want to be in the future and how they’re going to try to get there.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments