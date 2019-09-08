PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies began a bullpen relay race in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon.
It took seven relievers and 111 pitches, but somehow the bullpen got the 14 outs it needed for a critical late-season win.
Philadelphia held off the Mets 10-7 before 30,264 fans at Citi Field. Maikel Franco, Adam Haseley and Scott Kingery hit key home runs for the Phillies.
Philadelphia finished its road trip 4-3. The Phillies (74-68) trail the Chicago Cubs by two games in the race for the second National League wild card.
"It wasn't the prettiest win," manager Gabe Kapler said. "We definitely asked a lot of our bullpen again (Sunday). But in these situations, we're trying to win every single baseball game. We're trying to win the inning before we decide what comes tomorrow."
Keeping track of the bullpen is one of Kapler's most important tasks as the season winds down.
Major league rosters are allowed to expand from 25 to 40 players in September. The Phillies began Sunday with 11 relievers.
This makes for multiple pitching changes and lengthy games. Sunday's contest took 4 hours, 29 minutes, just one minute shy of equaling the longest nine-inning game in Phillies history.
Philadelphia's bullpen parade began in the bottom of the fifth.
Things didn't go exactly as planned.
The first reliever, Jared Hughes, got no outs.
Ranger Suarez retired two hitters in the fifth inning and ended up the winning pitcher.
Mike Morin threw just two pitches, changeups in the low 70s, but got the out he needed.
Jose Alvarez gave up two hits and two runs.
Blake Parker pitched himself in and out of trouble in the seventh. He allowed a run, two hits and a walk. But with runners on first and second, Parker got Mets power hitter Pete Alonso (45 home runs) to pop up and struck out No. 3 hitter Michael Conforto looking.
Nick Vincent, who made his Phillies debut Sept. 2, struck out two and pitched a scoreless eighth.
"Here's a guy who was in Triple-A not that long ago, and now he's pitching in a huge spot for us in a playoff race," Kapler said.
Things didn't go easy for closer Hector Neris in the ninth. He allowed a walk and an infield hit before striking out Alonso on an 89 mph splitter and retiring Conforto on an infield grounder to end the game.
Neris dropped to one knee when it was over.
"When Hector was out there, I looked down at our dugout," Kapler said. "Everybody was up. Everybody was locked into the game. It didn't seem like anybody was exhausted. Guys were on the edge of their seats rooting our team on."
The Phillies' bullpen has been decimated by injuries this season. Dave Robertson, Pat Neshek, Tommy Hunter, and Seranthony Dominguez were all projected to play key roles. All are out for the season.
Parker and Morin began the season with the Minnesota Twins and Vincent with the San Francisco Giants. None of them was supposed to be on the mound in a critical late season game for the Phillies. But there they were Sunday, and there they and the rest of the patchwork bullpen will be for the 20 games left in the season.
"We're a little bit tapped," Kapler said. "But we're pretty gritty."
The Phillies begin a six-game homestand Monday that consists of four games against the Atlanta Braves and two against the Boston Red Sox. Every game is critical.
"We know we have a long way to go," Kapler said. "We have a tough schedule, and we're going to have to be especially resilient, but I believe in that club. I believe in the fight in that club."
And like it or not, he has no choice but to also believe in the Phillies' bullpen.
