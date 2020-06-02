Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is met in the dugout after being pulled for a pinch runner during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, March 9, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and the organization itself pledged their support for the black community and social justice in the aftermath of the death last week of George Floyd in custody of the Minneapolis police.
Eight days after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the Philadelphia Phillies and star Bryce Harper weighed in separately on the issue of systemic racism in the United States.
In a late-night Instagram post Monday, Harper shared a photo of himself on one knee in front of a black child before a game at Citizens Bank Park last season.
He added a 272-word statement that read, in part, “I will never know what it is like to be an African-American man, woman, or child. The one thing I do know is I will always stand with them and for them.”
The Phillies released a statement via their social media channels Tuesday in which they pledged to “stand in solidarity with all who have peacefully protested for change.”
The team also noted its role in “addressing the systemic failures that have led to this difficult point.”
“It is imperative that we join together to overturn discrimination and inequality based on race that tears at our nation’s fabric,” the statement continued.
The Phillies’ response came one day after commissioner Rob Manfred issued an internal memo to all team employees _ but not a public statement _ that noted Major League Baseball has “zero tolerance for racism and the racial injustice that, unfortunately, has been and continues to be prevalent in America.”
Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen was among the first MLB players to respond publicly to Floyd’s death. In a May 27 tweet, the former MVP and five-time All-Star wrote, “I feel for #GeorgeFloyd. He should be alive. I don’t want pity. I want change.”
McCutchen expanded on those thoughts by co-writing an op-ed in USA Today with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis. The piece outlined the need to reform law enforcement in America through greater accountability for police.
