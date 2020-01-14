Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He’s since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera walks with his girlfriend and lawyer, Thomas Calcagni outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni talks outside of Atlantic City municipal court. Odubel Herrera the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni talks outside of Atlantic City municipal court. Odubel Herrera the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera walks with his girlfriend outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Odubel Herrera shown here entering the courtroom prior to a hearing for an assault complaint by his girlfriend stemming from altercation inside an Atlantic City casino over Memorial Day., at Atlantic City Municipal Court, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 3, 2019. ( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
Odubel Herrera, center, shown here prior to a hearing for an assault complaint by his girlfriend stemming from altercation inside an Atlantic City casino over Memorial Day., in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 3, 2019. ( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
Odubel Herrera leaves Atlantic City Municipal Court on Wednesday with his girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, who opted not to testify against him in his domestic violence case.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photo
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He’s since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera walks with his girlfriend and lawyer, Thomas Calcagni outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni talks outside of Atlantic City municipal court. Odubel Herrera the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni talks outside of Atlantic City municipal court. Odubel Herrera the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera walks with his girlfriend outside of Atlantic City municipal court, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in Atlantic City in May. He's since been suspended from Major League Baseball. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Odubel Herrera shown here entering the courtroom prior to a hearing for an assault complaint by his girlfriend stemming from altercation inside an Atlantic City casino over Memorial Day., at Atlantic City Municipal Court, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 3, 2019. ( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A judge asked Odubel Herrera to remove his hands from his pants pockets Wednesday during his court appearance in Atlantic City.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Philadelphia Inquirer / POOL
Odubel Herrera, center, shown here prior to a hearing for an assault complaint by his girlfriend stemming from altercation inside an Atlantic City casino over Memorial Day., in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 3, 2019. ( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
( JESSICA GRIFFIN / POOL / Philadelphia Inquirer )
The Philadelphia Phillies did Tuesday what had seemed inevitable since last May.
They designated outfielder Odubel Herrera for assignment.
The outfielder’s time with the Phillies seemed doomed ever since Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on May. 27. The case against Herrera was dismissed in July after the alleged victim declined to testify against Herrera, who had to finish counselling as a condition of the dismissal.
Herrera, 28, served an 85-game, season-ending suspension last year for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
Herrera was once one of the Phillies' most uplifting stories.
They acquired him from the Texas Rangers in the 2014 Rule V draft. Players who are not on a major league roster and have completed either four or five years of minor league ball, depending on their age, are eligible for the draft.
Herrera batted .297 in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016, when he hit 15 home runs and stole 25 bases. But his play declined the following few seasons. Herrera was batting .221 with just one home run in 39 games at the time of his arrest.
As part of the DFA process, opposing teams have seven days to claim Herrera and add him to their 40-man roster. If no team claims Herrera, the Phillies most likely will release him. The Phillies would then have to pay Herrera slightly more than $20 million over the next two seasons.
The Phillies made Tuesday's move after claiming outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Martini batted .226 with a .330 on-base percentage in 32 games with the Oakland A’s and the San Diego Padres last season.
The Phillies will begin the 2020 season with Bryce Harper in right field, Adam Haseley in center and Andrew McCutchen in left.
In addition to those three and Martini, the Phillies have outfielders Jay Bruce, Roman Quinn and Nick Williams on the 40-man roster.
The Phillies also signed 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate Matt Szczur to a minor league contract last month.
A former Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres outfielder, Szczur spent last season with Arizona’s triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada. An oblique injury limited him to 44 games, but he hit .322 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for the Aces.
Phillies Baseball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Phillies New Faces Baseball
Phillies Baseball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.