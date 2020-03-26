I am not a brain surgeon, but I'm pretty sure I have brain damage.
In fact, I'm almost positive that a PET scan would reveal some splintered wood, cowhide and red stitches floating around my hippocampus. I'm positive those foreign objects are preventing me from remembering it's trash night.
That's what happens when you start covering baseball before the age of 25 and keep on doing it as you approach the age of 60. Distant memories become tied to the games and, for some reason, many of the most vivid ones are from opening day.
It's just one game out of 162, and its importance in the overall scheme of trying to reach the postseason is more minimal than in any other sport. And still, baseball's opening day is among the most treasured of sporting events, which is why it stings so much that the earliest scheduled starting date in baseball history has arrived, and all the games have been wiped out by a virus that did not even exist when the Washington Nationals won the World Series in October.
The Philadelphia Phillies were supposed to be in Miami on Thursday for not just the start of another season but the start of a new era.
You could feel the optimism in Clearwater, Florida, during spring training. New manager Joe Girardi had created a determined mood with his calming presence. The team was confident and playing well. The Phillies, at 14-5, had the best exhibition record in baseball when the games were stopped two weeks ago by the new coronavirus pandemic.
Paul O'Neill, a New York Yankees broadcaster who won three World Series with Girardi as his teammate, gave a glimpse of how his old friend viewed the Phillies job before he accepted it.
"Usually they bring in a new guy to fix the team, but Joe knows that talent-wise the Phillies are a team that is ready to win," O'Neill said. "He knows he is going to be expected to win from day one. There is not going to be a grace period."
Girardi appeared to be managing that way in spring training. Maybe that meant nothing or maybe it would have been a springboard to the team's first postseason appearance since 2011. It would have been nice to find out. Hopefully at some point we will, but there will be another spring training of sorts before the regular-season games begin in May or June or possibly even July.
Superstar Bryce Harper appeared comfortable and ready for a monster season that could have made him an MVP candidate. Now, he's getting a lot more time to spend with his infant son, Krew, in Las Vegas.
Jean Segura looked good at third, Scott Kingery had settled in at second, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins was determined to prove that the second half of last season was an anomaly rather than the new norm.
Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorious was going to give the Phillies added power, and potential free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto was going to be playing for a contract, which often leads to great results.
Now, like so many of you, they are all just waiting to be told it is time to return to work.
A big crowd at Citizens Bank Park was not expected until next Thursday, when the Phillies were scheduled to play their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, but cars have been lining up outside the ballpark since last Friday for drive-through COVID-19 testing, a grim and painful process taking place all over the country.
One of these days they'll be tailgating again. The sweet scent of the fired-up barbecues will be back, and we will enjoy the ballpark beer and hot dogs — even at their exorbitant prices — just a little bit more.
For now, however, we have to stay home and enjoy the memories of past games. My damaged brain has witnessed 25 of the Phillies' last 31 opening days, and all I need to do to activate the hippocampus is look at the scores of those games.
April 7, 1992, Cubs 4, Phillies 3: Greg Maddux hit Lenny Dykstra with the second pitch of the game. Dykstra kept playing, but X-rays afterward revealed that he had a fractured bone in his hand and that he was going to be out for a while. Manager Jim Fregosi, who boasted all spring training about how he had quit smoking during the offseason, had an ashtray with four cigarette butts sitting on his office desk.
April 10, 2010, Phillies 11, Washington 1: Roy Halladay's Philadelphia debut. A brilliant start to a Cy Young Award season that would include a perfect game and postseason no-hitter.
March 31, 1998, Mets 1, Phillies 0, 14 innings: It was Bobby Abreu's first game with the Phillies, Curt Schilling was brilliant, and neither team could score for 13 innings. A backup catcher who spent most of the game in the bullpen had the game-winning hit off Ricky Bottalico, who stormed off the mound steaming mad.
I could go on and on. It was sunny and relatively warm when the Phillies started their 1994 season opener in Denver, but frigid and snowing by the time the Phillies' 12-6 marathon was over. And, of course, I'll never forget the day Gabe Kapler decided to take Aaron Nola out after 68 pitches in Atlanta. Compared with what's going on right now, that's a pleasant memory.
Unfortunately, the old hippocampus is going to remember March 26, 2020, forever, too. It will always be known as the day that they did not play.
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A man rides a bicycle past closed ticket windows at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A closed sign is posted in a window of a shop at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Passers-by walk past Fenway Park baseball park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Empty Ballparks Baseball
A cyclist rides past Fenway Park baseball park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Empty Ballparks Baseball
Ticket windows are closed at Fenway Park baseball park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. A statue of former Red Sox player Ted Williams stands at left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Locked gates and empty walkways are shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, on what was to be opening day Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. There are no hot dogs on the grill, no peanuts and Cracker Jacks for baseball fans ready to come back. Instead of MLBâ€™s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
An empty plaza where the Orioles display the numbers of retired players is shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, on what was to be opening day Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. Instead of MLBâ€™s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Empty Ballparks Baseball
Ticket windows are closed at Fenway Park baseball park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. A statue of former Red Sox player Ted Williams stands at left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A woman and her dog walk past Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of former pitcher Juan Marichal stands outside of Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A cyclist rides past Fenway Park baseball park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Empty seats are seen seen inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A concourse inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, is seen through a locked gate Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A drink menu board is seen tucked behind seats inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Empty Ballparks
A sign stands in front of the Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of Major League Baseball hall of fame member Stan Musial stands outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
The Seattle Mariners' ballpark stands empty Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Seattle following the delay of the baseball season because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Jen Salvey, of St. Petersburg, walks her dogs Sebastian and Lola outside of Tropicana Field Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball's regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Parking lots sit empty surrounding Citifield, the home of the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A concourse inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, is seen through a locked gate Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
The Seattle Mariners' ballpark stands empty Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following the delay of the baseball season because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A ticket window outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, is closed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Baseball
A puddle in an empty parking lot reflects a closed Goodyear Ballpark, home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Ticket windows are closed at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty BallparksBaseball
Parking lots sit empty surrounding Citifield, the home of the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A woman walks past Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A banner outside Petco Park has a photo of San Diego Padres pitcher Kirby Yates on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in San Diego. The Padres were originally scheduled to host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at the park for baseball Opening Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Security guard LeJuana Evans wears a mask while working a gate at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
The South East entrance to the newly constructed home of the Texas Rangers baseball club, Globe Life Field, sits empty of any pedestrian traffic in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Instead of MLB's opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic..(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)
John Woike
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member Stan Musial stands outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Empty Ballparks
A Chicago Police's vehicle parks in front of the Chicago White Sox stadium in Chicago, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Instead of MLB's opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A pedestrian walks a running track while wearing a surgical mask near Yankee Stadium as it remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A person works inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of former pitcher Juan Marichal stands outside of Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak Baseball
A closed Goodyear Ballpark, spring training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams, is empty Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A ticket window outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, is closed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
The parking lot outside the newly constructed home of the Texas Rangers baseball club, Globe Life Field, sits empty of any pedestrian or car traffic in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Instead of MLB's opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
The statue of the late-great player Kirby Puckett stands in the plaza at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. Though the Twins would open on the road, the start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)
John Woike
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)
John Woike
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A pedestrian walks a running track while wearing a surgical mask near Yankee Stadium as it remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak Baseball
A worker at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, the spring training baseball home of the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, breaks down a box near a trashcan along the empty field, Monday, March 16, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks. Major League Baseball planned to update teams Monday on its health policy.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A Rays sticker is shown on a bench outside an empty ticket window at Tropicana Field Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball's regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)
John Woike
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, rises beyond an empty parking lot Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Empty seats are seen inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Empty Ballparks Baseball
A banner reads a welcome to Oakland Athletics fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Locked gates and empty walkways are shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. Instead of MLBâ€™s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
An empty Angel Stadium of Anaheim is shown in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of former Cleveland Indians Jim Thome is shown in an empty Progressive Field, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland.The Cleveland Indians were scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Thursday but the game was postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A runner passes Petco Park, home to the San Diego Padres baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in San Diego. The Padres were originally scheduled to host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at the park, but the opening of the season has been because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland. With the start of the Major League Baseball season indefinitely on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, ballparks will be empty Thursday on what was supposed to be opening day. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Locked gates and empty walkways are shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. Instead of MLBâ€™s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and protective gloves passes by a New York Yankees baseball souvenir shop, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of former Boston Red Sox baseball player Ted Williams, right, stands outside Fenway Park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Boston. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A closed sign is posted on the door at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball's regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Ticket windows are closed at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball's regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. The game was postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett stands against empty seats at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
The reflection of the Texas Rangers baseball club's old stadium, Globe Life Park, is reflected on the exterior wall of the club's newly constructed home, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Instead of MLB's opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
An empty Angel Stadium of Anaheim is shown in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Major League Baseball was scheduled to started season Thursday, but is postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
BBO Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A woman walks her dog by an empty Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A grounds crew worker pushes equipment at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, Thursday, March 26, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A pedestrian walks past Yankee Stadium as it remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks
Parking lots sit empty surrounding Citifield, the home of the New York Mets, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A giant baseball sculpture sits outside Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. Though the Twins would open on the road, the start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
The Seattle Mariners' ballpark stands empty Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following the delay of the baseball season because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Ticket windows are closed at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Virus Outbreak Baseball
Grounds crew members put the finishing touches on the field at empty FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches after a large crowd watched a spring training baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
In this image taken with a fisheye lens, Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, is deserted Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball's regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A grounds crew member walks on the field inside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
Closed ticket windows are seen outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
Locked gates and empty walkways are shown at Oriole Park at Camden yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, on what was to be opening day Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. There are no hot dogs on the grill, no peanuts and Cracker Jacks for baseball fans ready to come back. Instead of MLBâ€™s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
The South East entrance to the newly constructed home of the Texas Rangers baseball club, Globe Life Field, sits empty of any pedestrian traffic in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Instead of MLB's opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
