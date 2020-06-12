Casey Martin celebrates after Arkansas defeated Mississippi in an NCAA super regional tournament game June 10, 2019. Below, Georgia Tech’s Baron Radcliff approaches home plate after hitting a home run against Western Carolina on May 3, 2019. The Phillies drafted both players Thursday.
Baron Radcliff bats for Georgia Tech in a Feb. 14 game against Saint Peter’s in Atlanta. The Phillies chose him in the fifth round of the MLB draft Thursday, the 146th pick overall. In his college career, Radcliff batted .236 but hit 19 home runs in 112 games.
The Phillies took some risks with their third- through fifth-round picks in the First Year Major League Player Draft on Thursday.
Philadelphia picked shortstop Casey Martin of the University of Arkansas with the 87th overall pick in the third round, pitcher Carson Ragsdale of the University of South Florida with the 116th overall pick in the fourth round and outfielder Baron Radcliff of Georgia Tech with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round.
All three players have positives and some negatives that could have scared other teams away. If the positives overcome the negatives, the Phillies will look pretty smart in a few years.
“We took who was the top player on the board,” Brian Barber, the Phillies’ director of amateur scouting, said Friday in a conference call. “For a lot of teams, you saw signability factors come into play. We were lucky enough to select the players that we wanted.”
This year’s draft was unlike any other. It was just five rounds, not the usual 40, because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused MLB to cut costs. Philadelphia selected pitcher Mick Abel of Jesuit High School in Oregon with the No. 15 overall selection in the first round Wednesday.
The Phillies had it even worse because they had just four picks. They forfeited their second-round pick for signing free agent pitcher Zack Wheeler in the winter.
It was Barber’s first draft with the Phillies, who hired the former major league pitcher and New York Yankees scout last fall. Philadelphia dedicated the draft to team scout Will Brunson, who died of a heart attack in November at the age of 49.
For Martin, the biggest question is what happened during his sophomore season. Martin, 21, was projected as a first-round pick after batting .345 with 13 home runs as a freshman. But as a sophomore, he struck out 79 times in 213 at-bats and led Southeastern Conference shortstops with 23 errors.
Still, because of his combination of speed and power, some experts projected him as at least a second round pick this year. He also is capable of playing second, third base or center field, and the Phillies like his mental approach to the game.
“He’s an exciting, quick-twitch athlete, and he’s just full of tools,” Barber said. “Any time we’re going to be able to add (SEC) players with the tremendous speed and power combination like Casey has, we’re going to be in. We didn’t think he had any chance of getting to us when the (second round started Thursday). And we didn’t have any intention of letting him get by us when that opportunity presented itself.”
For Ragsdale the question is health.
The 6-foot-8 pitcher missed last season after having Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old made four impressive starts this spring with 37 strikeouts in 19 innings before the pandemic led to the cancellation of the rest of the season. In Ragsdale’s final appearance this spring, Barber watched in person as the pitcher struck out 10 in four innings against the top-rated University of Florida.
“To be able to see him compete at that type of level against a quality team as the University of Florida, it probably gave us more comfort with what we had seen in the other starts as well,” Barber said. “He just completely dominated a high-level team like Florida with his curveball and with the mid-90s (fastball) velocity.”
For the 6-4, 239-pound Radcliff, the questions is power vs. strikeouts. The 21-year-old batted .236 but hit 19 home runs in 112 games for Georgia Tech.
The Phillies have until Aug. 1 to sign their picks.
“We probably wouldn’t have taken them if we didn’t have belief that we were going to get a deal done with all these guys,” Barber said. “We feel confident there right now.”
The Phillies still have a chance to add talent. Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, players not selected in the draft are eligible to be signed as free agents for a $20,000 bonus.
“Nobody really knows exactly how it’s going to work out because it’s brand new to us,” Barber said. “We’ve been super aggressive in our accumulating information, reaching out to the players, getting a list together, and I don’t know how it’s going to work out. I really don’t. I don’t know how many people are going to be willing to sign, want to sign, but we’re going to be aggressive and try to go after those players.”
Friday was the first day open alcohol containers were legally allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Orange Loop establishments such as Bourre and the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall were among the first to sell spirits to customers to enjoy on the go.
Mark Callazzo says open containers and a walkable business district were a small part of a larger vision he and others shared for the Orange Loop when the project started nearly five years ago.
JaVonn Parrish had expected to return to work at Bourre next week, when outdoor dining resumes in New Jersey, but the relaxing of Atlantic City’s open-container laws brought him back early.
People line up for service Friday afternoon outside the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop commercial district.
