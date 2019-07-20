At least the Phillies recognize there is a problem.
The club has made two moves to upgrade its pitching. Neither transaction should wow fans, but something had to be done.
Philadelphia starters began Saturday with the 11th-worst ERA (4.59) in the 15-team National League. The bullpen had the NL's 12th-worst ERA (4.96). Philadelphia had allowed 169 home runs, the highest total in the NL.
The Phillies will add free agent Drew Smyly to their pitching rotation. Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Pittsburgh on Friday that Smyly probably will start Sunday against the Pirates.
On Saturday morning, the Phillies acquired reliever Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations.
The left-handed Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA for the Texas Rangers this season. The Rangers released him June 25. Smyly signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1. He was 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings in three starts at Triple-A.
Smyly opted out of his Brewers contract on July 18 and became a free agent.
To open a spot in the rotation for Smyly, the Phillies shifted Nick Pivetta (4-4, 5.74 ERA) to the bullpen.
Smyly showed promise with the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays from 2014 through 2016. But his career stalled after he underwent Tommy John Surgery in summer 2017.
The right-handed Morin had a 3.18 ERA for the Twins. He struck out 11 and walked two in 22 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .227 (20 for 92) against him this season. To make room for Morin on the 40-man roster, the Phillies shifted reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the 60-day injured list.
Despite the pitching struggles, the Phillies (51-47) remain in contention for an NL wild-card spot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.