PHILADELPHIA - Just when Phillies fans thought it couldn't get any worse, the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans came to town.
The Dodgers pounded 19 hits, belted four home runs and beat Philadelphia 16-2 before 30,025 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The loss was another depressing sign for the Phillies, who are seeing their season spiral downward with a .401 winning percentage (15-22) since June 1.
The details of the game are hard for Philadelphia fans to stomach. Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs. He was one of Philadelphia's most effective hurlers.
As bad as the lopsided score was, the game's atmosphere was worst. There were plenty of Dodger fans in Citizens Bank Park, many of them sitting in the right field second deck. Those Los Angeles fans spent the late innings taunting Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper in his own ballpark with chants of "Where is Harper?"
It was a not a good look.
Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs for the Dodgers.
Home plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected Phillies reliever Yacksel Rios in the top of the eighth. Rios hit Dodgers hitter Justin Turner with an 84.7 mph slider the pitch after he gave up a 381-foot home run to Alex Verdugo of the Dodgers.
The best thing that can be said about Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin is that he lasted six innings.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was probably tempted to pull Eflin, who gave up nine hits and seven runs. But Philadelphia's bullpen is so depleted by injuries and overuse that Eflin needed to stay in the game to give the Phillies relievers a break.
In his last four starts, Eflin has allowed 35 hits and 22 runs in 20 innings. Opponents are batting .385 (35 for 91) against Eflin during that span.
Eflin started strong Monday. He faced 10 batters through the first three innings and did not allow a hit.
This disintegrated in the fourth when the Dodgers took control with six runs. Los Angeles did it without hitting a home run - a rarity in today's baseball world.
The Dodgers knocked in three runs with an infield single. They also executed a double steal of home plate.
Eflin could not get the strikeout or double-play grounder he needed to minimize damage.
The inning ended with an Eflin strikeout of Verdugo. The several of the Phillies remain transfixed on the field as if they didn't know it was the first out.
The Phillies had their chances early against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw.
The Phillies loaded the bases against the All Star pitcher in the first and third innings. But the only run Kershaw gave up was a Scott Kingery solo home run.
Kershaw pitched through adversity.
Eflin - as is too often the case with Philadelphia starters not named Aaron Nola - did not.
Philadelphia (48-46) is now 1-3 on this critical seven-game homestand. The Phillies finish the homestand with three more games against the Dodgers, who have the National League's best record at 63-33.
Somehow, Philadelphia remains in contention for a wild card spot.
In a 162-game season, overreacting to one game isn't practical. But efforts like Monday's seem to almost demand that changes be made.
How will the Phillies react?
