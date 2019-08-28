PHILADELPHIA — Brooklyn Dodgers great Gil Hodges once found himself mired in a miserable slump in the 1950s.
A Catholic priest urged parishioners during Mass to pray for the first baseman.
The Phillies haven’t tried with that Rhys Hoskins.
Yet.
Hoskins also finds himself in a miserable slump.
He began Wednesday batting .120 (10 for 83) in August with 24 strikeouts and a .229 slugging percentage.
Hoskins’ troubles were compounded Tuesday night when he dropped a catchable throw to allow the wining run to score in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“It’s no secret,” Hoskins said of his frustrating month. “Just got to keep coming to the ballpark every day looking to help the team win. I don’t really have much else to say. It (stinks), sure. But it doesn’t (stink) when we win, and it (stinks) even more when we lose.”
Hoskins had batted leadoff the past few games. He was back hitting cleanup for the Phillies against the Pirates on Wednesday night.
It’s a spot in the lineup Hoskins has had success in. He had hit 49 of his 77 career home runs batting cleanup.
“We’re trying to create that natural feel for him,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “Right now I don’t see the downside of putting him in a position where he’s had success and been comfortable.”
Hoskins hit a triple in his first at-bat Wednesday. The fans gave him a standing ovation.
Kapler did speak with Hoskins about taking Wednesday off. The first baseman’s answer was a resounding no.
Hoskins expressed the same feeling when asked by reporters Tuesday night if he needed a day off. The Phillies (68-63) began Tuesday two games back of the Chicago Cubs (70-61) for the second National League wild card spot.
“We are in a playoff push right now,” Hoskins said.
Kapler also saw value in getting Hoskins back on the field the day after he made such a critical error.
“It’s very similar to the value you get after a closer comes in and gives up a big home run, or you strike out with the bases loaded,” Kapler said. “It demonstrates a confidence level in the player. I think there’s a tremendous amount of value to getting him right back out on the horse.”
The Phillies have analyzed Hoskins’ swing. They’ve determined he’s better when he’s more upright at the plate. They’ve determined he’s better when he swings smooth and easy and doesn’t try to crush every ball during batting practice.
And then there’s the mental component of a slump. Kapler knows firsthand what support from management can mean to a player during tough times.
He recalled that he and then roommate Robert Fick were both in a slump in double-A. Their manager that season showed up one night at their hotel room with a cooler of beer.
“He just sat with us and drank beers,” Kapler said. “There was not really that much to talk about. He showed us that he cared enough to be there. I felt way better just having him there.”
In the end, the Phillies have no choice but to stick with Hoskins.
“He looks pretty fresh physically,” Kapler said. “There’s no question in my mind and I acknowledge that it’s been a grind for him mentally. But I always like having Rhys Hoskins in the lineup and always like having him in the top five spots in the lineup.”
