ST. LOUIS — Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.

Other multiple winners in the AL announced Sunday included Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (four), Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).

Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez were first time winners in the AL.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.

There were five first-time winners in the NL: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.

Managers and up to six coaches per team vote for the awards in their league and cannot choose their own players. For the first time, the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research was used, and it comprised about 25% of the vote, with the managers and coaches ballots the rest. 

American League winners

P — Mike Leake, Seattle-Arizona

C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland

1B — Matt Olson, Oakland

2B — Yolmer Sánchez, Chicago

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

RF — Mookie Betts, Boston

National League winners

P — Zack Greinke, Arizona-Houston

C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona

LF — David Peralta, Arizona

CF — Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee

RF — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

