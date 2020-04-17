Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley acknowledges the crowd during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley acknowledges the crowd during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Actor Rob McElhenney, left, creator of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" sits with his wife, Kaitlin Olson, during a retirement ceremony for former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley throws a ceremonial first pitch to actor Rob McElhenney, one of the creators of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," before a baseball game between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley acknowledges the crowd during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley acknowledges the crowd during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Actor Rob McElhenney, left, creator of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" sits with his wife, Kaitlin Olson, during a retirement ceremony for former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Chase Utley throws a ceremonial first pitch to actor Rob McElhenney, one of the creators of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," before a baseball game between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley reacts during a retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
For a few weeks last month, after the schools closed in Southern California and while educators figured out how to hold classes via Zoom, Chase Utley morphed from the greatest second baseman in Philadelphia Phillies history into his older son's second-grade teacher.
"I was essentially head of the math department," the 2008 World Series champion said by phone Thursday.
Now, imagine if Utley had to put down his No. 2 pencil and leave his wife and two sons to be quarantined in a Phoenix-area hotel for four months while he played out the 2020 baseball season without fans in the stands at spring-training ballparks during a global pandemic.
Utley need not worry about that scenario. He retired in 2018 after his 16th big-league season. But he still has plenty of friends in the game who would have to face that reality if Major League Baseball is able to conquer the immense logistical and practical challenges of an "Arizona biosphere" concept that was endorsed this week by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"I think the most difficult challenge would be to take a veteran player who has two kids and expect them not to see their wife or kids for four or five months. I think that would be difficult to do," Utley said. "But as of now -- and I'm reading the same things you're reading -- there's not a great number of alternatives. I do think, though, they'll figure something out. What that will be, I don't know."
President Donald Trump has held several conference calls over the last few weeks with pro sports leaders, including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. As the country grapples with how to return to normalcy, sports is viewed by some as a strong elixir.
Fauci's endorsement of a limited return to sports figures to carry substantial weight given the widespread respect he has earned for his direct, science-based updates in White House press briefings.
Manfred told Fox Business this week that the health and safety of players and staff must be paramount in any plans to return to the field. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Manfred also said "it's incumbent upon us to turn over every stone to try to play the game in 2020 if there's any way we can in the environment."
Utley seemed to echo that sentiment. Several prominent players, including Mike Trout, have objected to the idea of leaving their families behind for the Arizona plan. Trout's wife is due to give birth to their first child in July. Other players, including Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, are in the same boat.
"I think it really all depends on how the players feel, also how involved their families can be," said Utley, who worked last season for SportsNet LA as a studio analyst for Dodgers telecasts. "I think we all want to see baseball being played this year. It's going to look probably a little different, as we all know. We're going to have to adjust and hopefully that's just for this year."
Among the most notable differences would be the absence of fans. Utley played for the Phillies in the midst of their 257-game sellout streak at Citizens Bank Park. He said players would need to figure out ways to replicate the adrenaline they typically derive from loud fans in packed ballparks, both at home and on the road.
Utley characterizes himself as a baseball traditionalist. But under the already unusual circumstances of a shortened season that almost certainly would open in neutral sites, he would be open to experimentation with some of the game's longstanding rules.
"If I was still a player, I would be open for some change just to speed the games up to get as many games as possible in because I think everyone benefits from the more games being played," Utley said. "I would be open to some change. How much? That really depends on what's being thrown out there. I'm not really privy to those conversations anymore now that I'm a math teacher."
Indeed, Utley is curious to see how it all works out. He said his family and extended family haven't been impacted by COVID-19. His older son, Ben, "shushes me out of the room" now during online school sessions that begin at 8:45 a.m. and end by about 1 p.m.
Did he ever have to give detention during his turn as a teacher?
"It's more of a timeout. We call them timeouts," Utley said. "But we're all learning. We're all understanding each other. Hopefully we can get past it and learn from experience, not only from a family standpoint but just the way we attack (the virus) if this ever happens again."
Auto Shows
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Auto Shows
Auto Shows
Auto Shows
Auto Shows
Auto Shows
Auto Shows
AUTO.38618
ucmc j30 auto show
CARSHOW.73436
CARSHOW.73434
CARSHOW
CARSHOW
AUTOS.62019
ucmc j30 auto show
CARS
CARS
AUTOSHOW
WINGS.63000
AUTO SHOW
STREETRODS.83345
AUTOS.62017
corvettes
KNIGHTS.83365
FALLFESTIVAL.83859
CARSHOW
antique auto
CARSHOW
CARSHOW.9837
ABSECON FAIR.368
CAR
AUTO SHOW.6082
CARSHOW 2
PTA.38609
AUTO.38616
PLANE
CAR AUCTION
CAR SHOW.1114
AUTOSHOW
OLDCARS BUICK
hallways
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.