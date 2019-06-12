PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies were shutout for the fourth time this season Wednesday night.
At least it didn't take long.
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat Philadelphia 2-0 before 29,047 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The game took 2 hours, 14 minutes, the quickest game of the season.
Philadelphia wasted a standout effort from starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who allowed five hits and two runs in nine innings. Eflin tied his career high with nine strikeouts.
"I was just attacking guys," Eflin said, "and being competitive from pitch one."
Arizona starter Merrill Kelly simply performed better than Eflin. He allowed just three hits and struck out five in 7 2/3 innings.
"It's really frustrating," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "But it's more frustrating from an offensive standpoint when you've got a guy battling like that on the mound and we weren't able to do anything for him and put any runs across the board."
The Phillies (38-30) are off Thursday before beginning a seven-game road trip against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.