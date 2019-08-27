PHILADELPHIA — A tough month for Rhys Hoskins didn't get any easier Tuesday night.
The first baseman made a critical error as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Phillies 5-4 before 26,200 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (68-63) trails the Chicago Cubs (70-61) by two games for the second and final National League wild-card spot.
Hoskins dropped a throw that allowed the winning run to score. He was waiting at his locker for reporters when the clubhouse opened to the media after the game.
"I just missed it," he said. "Clanked it."
Hoskins has had a miserable August on the field. He went 1 for 5 Tuesday, flying out to center field for the first out of the bottom of the ninth. He is batting .120 (10 for 83) with 24 strikeouts this month.
"It's no secret," Hoskins said. "You just have to keep coming to the ballpark every day looking to help the team win. I don't really have much else to say. It (stinks). But it doesn't (stink) when we win, and it (stinks) even more when we lose."
PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler remembered playing outfield for the Boston Red Sox in New York at…
Manager Gabe Kapler was asked what he can do to keep Hoskin's confidence up.
"You keep reminding him how good he is," Kapler said. "You fight like mad for him as his teammate."
The Pirates (56-76) have the second-worst record in the NL. Tuesday's defeat continued the Phillies' trend of dropping games to bad teams.
The winning run scored in the top of the ninth. With the scored tied and runners on first and second and one out, the Pirates' Kevin Newman hit a hard ground ball to second base.
Cesar Hernandez scooped it up and threw to second base. Shortstop Jean Segura caught the ball and in one smooth motion stepped on second and threw to first base.
It should have been an uplifting inning-ending double play.
But Hoskins dropped the perfect throw.
"It was a low (throw), but I was down there with it," he said. "I guess it hit the palm of my glove."
The ball rolled away from Hoskins toward the Phillies' dugout.
Pirates runner Adam Frazier, who began the play on second, sprinted home from third with the winning run.
"He was in a good position to catch that ball," Kapler said of Hoskins. "It was just a ball he missed. He catches it 99 times out of 100, maybe more."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.