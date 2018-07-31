The Phillies did their best to enhance their chances of their first postseason appearance in seven years with two trades Tuesday afternoon.
A little more than hour before the 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline, Philadelphia acquired catcher Wilson Ramos and cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash. To make room for Ramos on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis for assignment.
The Phillies followed that move by acquiring left-handed reliever Aaron Loupe from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated utility man Trevor Plouffe for assignment.
Ramos, 30, was batting .297 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs this season. He is currently on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He is expected to return in two weeks.
An eight-year veteran, Ramos is familiar with the National League East. He played for the Washington Nationals from 2010-2016, hitting double-digit home runs in five of those seasons.
Philadelphia’s young catchers – Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp – have each had their share of positive moments this season. But they have struggled defensively. Alfaro leads the National League with eight passed balls. Knapp has allowed five passes balls. Those 13 passed balls lead the NL. Philadelphia has also thrown 57 wild pitches – the second most in the National League. Ramos has allowed six passed balls this season - the second highest total of his career.
Ramos will be a free agent at the end of the season. He should give added punch to a Phillies offense that began Tuesday ranked 10th in the 15-team NL in runs scored.
The Phillies (58-48) are in a virtual tie with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead. But Philadelphia is taking a four-game losing streak in Tuesday night's game in Boston against the Red Sox. The Phillies have scored a total of seven runs in those defeats.
Ramos is better known but the deal for Loup may be more important. A left-handed reliever is exactly what the Phillies need.
Loup is in his seventh career major league season with a 3.47 ERA. He has held left-handed batters to a .231 career batting average and a .299 on-base percentage.
The Phillies will play the Braves seven games in September. Atlanta relies on left-handed hitters Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis.
