The Philadelphia Phillies mysteriously put four players on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
That’s baseball during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manager Joe Girardi declined to elaborate on the moves during a Zoom video call with reporters Thursday afternoon.
“What I can tell you is that they’re on the injured list, and that’s about all I can tell you,” he said. “MLB has given us protocols on how to handle it.”
Philadelphia placed pitchers Tommy Hunter, Hector Neris and Ranger Suarez and infielder Scott Kingery on the 10-day injury list with unspecified ailments retroactive to June 30. The Phillies just posted the moves on their website instead of announcing them publicly. Major League Baseball said Wednesday it would not name players placed on injury lists due to contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 because the virus is not considered a baseball-related injury.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said earlier this week the team expected to have players sidelined because of COVID-19. The Phillies confirmed last month that seven unnamed players — six of them at the team’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, and one in an undisclosed location — tested positive.
Neris is Philadelphia’s closer, and Kingery is projected to start at second base. Suarez is a contender for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, and Hunter is a reliever. The Phillies are expected to open the season July 24.
Girardi said he did not have a timetable for the return of any of the four players, but he did say it was not unreasonable for a player to take three weeks to return from being placed on the injured list because of COVID-19. That’s a lot of time when teams are playing a 60-game season in 66 days.
As one of the protocols to return from COVID-19, players must be quarantined and then have two negative tests.
“If you are quarantined for 14 days, you’re probably not feeling great,” Girardi said. “You’re probably not going to be doing a lot of things in either your hotel room or your small apartment. I guess you could put the mattress against the wall and throw against the mattress, but you’re not going to be doing much. It’s going to take time to get back in baseball shape.”
Girardi said he has spoken to players several times about taking responsibility and acting in ways to minimize their chances of catching the virus. At the park, that means players not spitting or pitchers licking their fingers to get a better grip on the baseball. Away from the park, it means staying close to home and ordering room service instead of eating at restaurants on the road.
“If you make a mistake, you jeopardize yourself,” Girardi said. “You jeopardize your family. You jeopardize your teammates and their families and our chances of winning, so yes, that’s been spelled out”
Wednesday’s personnel moves are just one of the many challenges the Phillies and league will confront because of COVID-19. Philadelphia will hold its first official summer camp workout at Citizens Bank Park and at Ashburn Field in FDR Park in Philadelphia on Friday morning. The over/under for Phillies wins is 30.5 this season.
“There’s going to be some trial and error,” Girardi said. “None of us have ever been through anything like this.”
The goal of the next three weeks is to get the Phillies back to where they were when the virus shut down spring training in March.
“We were having contributions from a number of people,” Girardi said. “We were playing good defense. We were running the bases well. We were throwing strikes. We have to get that all back. I don’t know if it’s been lost, but it’s been tucked away for 3½ months. We got to pull it out as quick as we can.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.