PHILADELPHIA - Before the Phillies even threw a pitch Thursday night, their game became a must win.
Two batters into the contest, that pressure got ratcheted up even more.
Somehow Philadelphia - as it has done all season - survived.
The Phillies hit four home runs and got another sparkling effort from their bullpen to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 before 27,022 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
"We're taking it one moment at a time as a group," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I think that's been beneficial for us."
The Phillies (76-60) and the New York Mets (76-70) are both two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers(78-68) and the Chicago Cubs (78-68) in the race for the second National League wildcard spot.
Thursday epitomized the pressures of a playoff race. The Phillies took the field knowing that the Brewers, Cubs and Mets had all won Thursday afternoon.
Less than 10 pitches into the game, things looked even more daunting for the Phillies.
Braves lead-off hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. reached on an error. Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies hit the seventh pitch of the game - a 92 mph fastball from Phillies starter Drew Smyly - 380 feet into the stands to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.
If Philadelphia had lost Thursday, they would have been a game behind the Mets and three games back of the Brewers and Cubs.
With 16 games left in the season, it's difficult to make up that type of ground on three teams.
"Obviously, we're watching the teams we're behind," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "We knew they had all won. It was a big game for us. We needed to go out and get a W, and we got it done."
The Phillies quickly recovered from their slow start. Cesar Herandez, Adam Haseley, Jean Segura and Realmuto each hit home runs. Haseley's two-run shot into the bottom of the second gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead they never relinquished.
Four Phillies relievers protected that advantage by combining to allow just three hits and one run in five innings.
Hector Neris got the final four outs to close out the game.
"The guys came in and threw the ball really well," Realmuto said. "All of them were really able to attack the hitters. We were going after them in the zone, able to mix pitches. The bullpen has had to cover a lot innings for the last few weeks. They've been a huge part of our success recently."
The Phillies have had inconsistent season at best. Philadelphia's longest winning streak is just four games. It's the first time since 1990 that Philadelphia hasn't won at least five straight games in a season.
The Phillies, however, remain in contention. They have Friday off and then host the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and Sunday.
There are games during the season that are must wins. They don't mathematically eliminate team but they can symbolically end postseason hopes.
Thursday was that type of win.
"We're going to fight until the final last second," Kapler said.
