Four months after being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies, Alec Bohm used a piece of his signing bonus to buy a condo on Clearwater Beach.
He was going to make it his offseason residence, trading the cold of Nebraska for a view of the Gulf of Mexico. Not a bad way to spend the winter.
But for Bohm, the purchase was an investment in his major-league future.
Bohm was already a polished hitter when the Phillies drafted him third overall in 2018. But he knew his play at third base had to improve before he reached the majors. Spending the winter in Clearwater might help his tan, but it also gave Bohm the chance to spend almost every day at the Phillies' complex working on his defense under the tutelage of the team's coaching staff.
Four weeks in spring training provided enough of a glimpse that Bohm's work was paying off.
"I've taken a lot of strides," Bohm said. "I'm getting a lot better over there and starting to feel really comfortable. I've placed a lot of focus on my defense."
Bohm hit .305 last season with a .896 OPS in 125 games for Class A Lakewood, high-A Clearwater, and double-A Reading. That success continued in spring training, as Bohm hit .409 with a .849 OPS in 25 plate appearances. Most of his at-bats this spring came against lesser opposition in the later innings of Grapefruit League games, but it was still evident that Bohm's bat should be good enough to carry him to the majors.
And his glove is starting to catch up. He wasn't perfect this spring, but the 23-year-old showed he can hold his own at third base. Bohm is 6-foot-5, but moves well laterally and has a strong arm. He has quick feet and a smooth glove.
Bohm should reach the majors sometime this season, as there's a clear path for him to be the team's third baseman of the future. The Phillies could easily bump Jean Segura off third, just as they did at shortstop, once Bohm is deemed ready. A shortened regular season could have him in Philadelphia sooner.
His defense continues to be a work in progress — he sandwiched two botched plays in one game this spring around a strong pick and throw — but his offense is promising enough that the Phillies can live with even serviceable defense.
One play this spring showed his potential: Bohm went to his right earlier against Toronto, plucked a sharply hit grounder, and threw across his body to first base as his momentum carried him into foul territory. It was a great play, but the ball popped out of the first baseman's glove. The runner was safe. But for Bohm, it must have been gratifying to see the fruits of his real-estate investment pay off.
"For me, I make that play all the time," Bohm said. "People seem surprised, like 'Oh, you made a play.' I don't care. It's my job. Gratifying? No, because I didn't even get the guy out. Really, I was pissed off. But it is what it is, I guess."
