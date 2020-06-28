Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate Matt Szczur must search for a new major league team.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Sunday afternoon they had released the outfielder and relief pitcher Drew Storen.
Szczur, 30, signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in the offseason, but a hamstring injury limited him to just one spring training at-bat before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport.
Szczur was a football and baseball standout at Lower Cape May and Villanova University. He made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 17, 2014, against the New York Mets.
Szczur played for the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series. The Cubs traded Szczur to the San Diego Padres on May 8, 2017. He signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2018 season.
He spent last season with Arizona’s triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada. An oblique injury limited him to 44 games, but he hit .322 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for the Aces. Szczur has batted .231 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 363 major league games.
The Phillies' decision comes as major league teams unfreeze their rosters and formulate the 60-man pool of players who can play for them this season. Teams can add or subtract from the their pool during the season. The season is scheduled to begin July 23.
