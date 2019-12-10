Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is a 2019 photo of Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, when this image was taken in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to take batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to take batting practice before Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Lynne Sladky
Lynne Sladky
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to take batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to take batting practice before Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies know who their shortstop will be in 2020.
Who plays second and third base is up for debate.
Multiple media sources reported Philadelphia agreed to sign shortstop Didi Gregorius to a one-year contract Tuesday afternoon. NBC Philly reported the contract is worth $14 million.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2018, he returned this year to play in 82 games for the New York Yankees. He batted .238 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.
New Phillies manager Joe Girardi enthusiastically endorsed the possibility of Gregorius’ signing a few weeks ago. Gregorius played for Girardi when he managed the Yankees in 2015-17.
Gregorius, 29, averaged 24 home runs a season from 2016-18 and excelled defensively. He played well for the Yankees despite having the pressure of replacing Derek Jeter at shortstop after the New York great retired.
While Gregorius steps in at shortstop, the Phillies still have openings at second and third base after declining to offer contracts to Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez last week.
Jean Segura, who played shortstop for Philadelphia last season, is capable of playing both second and third. Scott Kingery also can play both positions.
Third baseman Alec Bohm is the Phillies’ top minor league prospect. He could be ready for make his major league debut by next summer.
The Gregorius signing is the Phillies’ second major addition of the offseason. Philadelphia signed starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract last week.
The Wheeler and Gregorius signings leave the Phillies about $5 to $6 million short of the $208 million luxury tax threshold. The Phillies would almost certainly have to exceed the tax to sign another high-profile free agent.
Philadelphia has not exceeded the threshold in the past, so as a first-time offender it would pay a 20% penalty for each dollar the team spends over $208 million.
Phillies managing partner John Middleton said at an October news conference he would only be willing to exceed the tax if it meant the Phillies could contend for the World Series.
“I’m not going to go over the luxury tax so we have a better chance of being the second wild-card team,” Middleton said then. “I think you go over the luxury tax when you’re fighting for the World Series.”
