Two more Philadelphia Phillies players and two staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the club announced Tuesday.
The team said one player and two staff members at the team’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, tested positive. Another player not in Clearwater also tested positive, the team said. The Phillies did not name the players or staff members due to medical privacy laws.
The Phillies' COVID-19 issues began last Friday when the club confirmed five players and three staff members who were working at the club’s spring training facility had tested positive for the virus.
In addition, the Phillies said eight staff members had tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) were in the process of being tested. The Phillies said Tuesday that other than the four newly announced positives, all other tests were negative.
The Phillies weren’t the only organization to report positive tests last week as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Florida and Arizona, among others. The Toronto Blue Jays, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels also reported positive tests. On Saturday, Major League Baseball closed all of its spring training facilities for deep cleaning and said no players or staff members could return until they tested negative for the virus.
The Phillies' positive tests also came as major league owners and the players association are trying to determine how the 2020 season will be played. It appears now that baseball will play a 60-game season, beginning around July 24, according to multiple national reports.
The Phillies are expected to hold a mini spring training, possibly beginning next week, in Philadelphia to prepare for the season.
