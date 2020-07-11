This is a 2020 photo of Scott Kingery of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Phillies’ Scott Kingery at spring training in March, above, and, below, in February in Clearwater, Florida. Kingery is back with the team and preparing for their July 24 opener after overcoming COVID-19. ‘I got it really bad for one night to the point where I couldn’t mvoe,’ he said of his long battle against the illness.
The Phillies’ Scott Kingery at spring training in March, above, and, below, in February in Clearwater, Florida. Kingery is back with the team and preparing for their July 24 opener after overcoming COVID-19. ‘I got it really bad for one night to the point where I couldn’t mvoe,’ he said of his long battle against the illness.
PHILADELPHIA – The new coronavirus first manifested itself as a headache for Phillies infielder Scott Kingery.
Body aches were next, followed by a fever and chills.
He then lost his sense of smell and taste.
Fatigue set it in.
“I had no idea what was coming next,” he said in a video conference with reporters Saturday. “I got it really bad for one night to the point where I couldn’t move.”
Kingery, 26, is finally healthy after batting COVID-19 for a month. His experience shows the impact the virus can have even on a highly conditioned professional athlete.
Kingery, who is projected to be Philadelphia’s starting second baseman, made his first appearance at summer camp Saturday, taking batting practice and fielding ground balls.
“I’ll probably ease back into things,” Kingery said. “Hopefully get some live at-bats going and then work my way into games.”
Kingery said he thinks he can be ready for opening day July 24, when the Phillies host the Miami Marlins. He batted .258 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs in his second full season last year. The Phillies’ lineup would not be the same without him.
“I’ve been able to start hitting and throwing and taking groundballs,” he said. “I think I’m in pretty good baseball shape. I’m just going to need to get in there in a live game and feel it out a little bit.”
He caught COVID-19 in June, likely through his workout group in Arizona. Kingery and a couple of other players worked out in the garage of his Phoenix-area home. Kingery said he knew at least five people who tested positive.
“I was quarantining, staying in my residence,” he said. “I wasn’t able to say where everyone that I was with was going after those workouts. For me, I had to work out to stay in shape for baseball, and at the same time I was trying to stay as safe as possible, but I ended up getting exposed.”
At first, Kingery tried to pass off the headaches as nothing out of the ordinary. Even when most symptoms subsided, Kingery said the virus still lingered in his system.
The road to getting cleared to play was not an easy one. Kingery had to be negative for the virus on consecutive tests. He got his second negative test in Arizona on Thursday afternoon and flew to Philadelphia that night. He underwent an EKG test to see if the virus had impacted his heart.
“I went through quite a bit,” he said. “It’s been about a month process, getting over it and then getting back to Philly and on the field.”
Kingery’s ordeal is a cautionary tale for every Phillies player. A positive test could mean not only health problems but probably would cause a player to miss much of the 60-game season.
“You have to wear your mask as much as possible,” Kingery said. “If one guy in the clubhouse gets it, you don’t know who they’ve exposed. Because we’ve never been through anything like this, it’s kind of on the fly everything we’re doing. If you can take as many precautions as possible, stay safe and keep your distance from others, that’s the best way to keep yourself from getting the virus.”
NOTES: Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta recorded 10 outs without allowing a run in the Phillies’ intrasquad game Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. Arrieta allowed one hit and struck out one. … Catcher Andrew Kapp hit a home run off rookie pitcher Spencer Howard. … Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta struck out the side in the first inning but gave up some hard-hit balls and five runs in the second inning.
